What is Slapboxing? 

Slapboxing, often confused with slapfighting, is a sparring technique that is used to simulate a real boxing fight. It minimizes the damage done to one's sparring partner as the fists are kept open.

In contrast, slapfighting is a newly formed Russian sport where two contenders stand face-to-face and take turns slapping each other until one of them gets knocked out.

Take a look at a tutorial video for slapboxing:

The technique is used to increase technical skill inside the boxing ring. Instead of teaching how to maximize power punches, it prioritizes accuracy, range management, and hand-eye coordination. This technique is used not just in boxing but even other sports that involve striking with fists, such as kickboxing and MMA.

Take a look at Slapfighting:

The Jackson Wink MMA Academy, run by Greg Jackson, also uses slapboxing as a fun way to spar.

Jackson Wink MMA gym teaches UFC fighters the slapboxing technique

The Jackson Wink MMA Academy is one of the foremost Mixed Martial Arts gyms in the United States. It has been home to dominant champions such as Jon Jones, widely considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time, and Holly Holm, the woman who dethroned the great Ronda Rousey. Co-founded by Greg Jackson, the gym is located in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Take a look at Jones training at the Jackson Wink MMA gym:

BONY @JonnyBones I feel like I move pretty good for a fat boy, I believe I’ll be moving at my all-time best once I actually get in shape I feel like I move pretty good for a fat boy, I believe I’ll be moving at my all-time best once I actually get in shape https://t.co/qjEsXfShid

In a video from 2019, two fighters signed to the UFC- Roman Dolidze and Devin Clark, can be seen having some fun in a friendly game of slapboxing.

Take a look at the video below:

In the video, the light heavyweights start off very easy, barely tapping each other with slaps to see how serious the other person is. Dolidze then connected with a slap to the body which got everyone in the gym excited. Clark then pressed the action, looking for a connection and landed a crisp one-two on the Georgian's shoulder.

The pair then stopped before things got too serious. There was no bad blood as the pair laughed it off.

