When was Anderson Silva's last fight?

Anderson Silva last competed in May of this year against Bruno Machado in Dubai.

The card was on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight with Don Moore. The co-main event saw 'The Spider' face off with MMA fighter Machado in an eight-round exhibition contest.

The bout, due to being an exhibition, wound up being a no-contest once it hit the scorecards. However, the contest itself was quite lopsided as Silva dominated and even knocked down Machado. Had the bout been scored, the 47-year-old would've gotten the victory.

The solid performance was the Brazilian's third since leaving the UFC in 2020. The following year saw him pick up victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring.

Those wins, combined with his solid performance against Bruno Machado, have led the 47-year-old to get a big fight next. Silva is set to fight Jake Paul next on Showtime pay-per-view in Phoenix, Arizona.

The bout is viewed as the biggest challenge in the YouTuber's career to date. While many fans know Silva as a former UFC champion, he's transitioned to the sport perfectly, and is a capable challenger for 'The Problem Child'.

Will Anderson Silva defeat Jake Paul?

Currently, Anderson Silva is favored to beat Jake Paul next month.

The two are set to headline a massive Showtime pay-per-view boxing card on October 29. The bout will be the first time the YouTuber-turned-boxer has competed since December 2021, which saw him claim a knockout win over Tyron Woodley.

Since then, the 25-year-old has had multiple fight cancelations. He was set to return against Tommy Fury last month, but the bout was canceled due to the Brit's travel issues.

He was then scheduled to face Hasim Rahman Jr. in New York City last month, but that fight too was called off. 'The Problem Child' blamed the heavyweight for the cancelation, stating that he had no intentions of making weight for the contest.

Despite Jake Paul wanting to fight an established pro boxer, it seems that he's leaving that alone for now. Silva has a 3-1 record in the boxing ring and he's scored a win over former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last year.

Due to Anderson Silva's pedigree as a former UFC champion and his solid wins in the boxing ring, he's currently the favorite to defeat Paul next month. If the line holds, it'll be the first time the YouTuber has fought as an underdog.

