When Donald Trump wanted a Floyd Mayweather win to be investigated for fixing

You can count Donald Trump amongst those who believe Floyd Mayweather should have a loss on his record.

In May 2014, 'Money' faced Marcos Maidana in a welterweight title clash in Las Vegas. 'El Chino' was fresh off an emphatic win over Adrien Broner, but he was still a massive underdog heading into the matchup.

On fight night, the Argentinian brought the fight to the legend. Instead of trying to cleanly box with Mayweather, Maidana decided to get in close and fight a clinch battle. As a strong fighter, he did have a lot of early success.

However, the undefeated boxer rallied over the second half of the contest. Going into the judges' scorecards, the matter looked close. After 12 rounds of action, it was Mayweather who earned the victory by majority decision.

While the fight was the closest Floyd Mayweather had been a part of since his 2007 split-decision win over Oscar De La Hoya, neither Marcos Maidana nor his fans were in the mood for moral victories.

It's also safe to say that former United States President Donald Trump wasn't happy with the decision.

The politician, who has famously struggled with his own electoral losses in the past, stated in 2014:

“Floyd Mayweather is being beaten up badly through 10 rounds by Marcos Maidana, but announcers say it is even. Two rounds left...No way! Judges say Mayweather won. Investigation should take place. Fix?”

Did Floyd Mayweather fight Marcos Maidana again?

Due to a controversial decision in their first bout, the two men ran it back a few months later.

It's important to note that in 2014, Floyd Mayweather was rarely, if ever, in danger. He had close bouts earlier in his career, but before his first bout with 'El Chino', the legend mostly had easy victories.

That's likely why the outcry was so large for a possible second bout between the two champions. In September of that year, fans got their wish and remembered why 'Money' was so highly-regarded prior to their first fight.

While their first meeting was close, the second was anything but. This time, Mayweather was prepared for Marcos Maidana's tactics and approach and easily stopped all of his challenger's attacks.

After 12 rounds of action, the win once again belonged to Floyd Mayweather. Instead of there being any controversy, 'Money' received praise from fans and pundits for the victory.

