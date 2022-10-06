When is Floyd Mayweather's next boxing match?

Floyd Mayweather is set to return to the ring on November 13th against Deji.

'Money' is one of the greatest professional boxers to ever grace the ring. Sitting at 50-0 in his pro career, Mayweather has scored victories over names such as Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto, Oscar De La Hoya, and more.

However, in August 2017, the former champion decided to call it quits following a stoppage win over Conor McGregor. While he retired from professional boxing, Mayweather didn't retire from making money, and he does it in the form of exhibition contests.

Since 2017, the 45-year-old has had four exhibition boxing matches, with his record currently sitting at 2-0 (2). Floyd Mayweather is now set to return to the ring next month at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, with the card being broadcast on pay-per-view.

Standing opposite the former champion is the YouTuber-turned-boxer, Deji. 'The Tank' cultivated an amateur boxing record of 0-3, with a notable loss to Jake Paul. However, he turned pro on his return against Fousey last month and scored a knockout win.

The card already has a lot of fan interest, and is only getting better. Earlier this week, the undefeated Tommy Fury was added to the event for a showdown with Paul Bamba.

Deji discusses fighting Floyd Mayweather

It's not everyday that a YouTuber gets the chance to fight Floyd Mayweather, so Deji is prepared to make the most of the opportunity.

'The Tank' has been the butt of jokes in the influencer boxing community due to his rough amateur career. Showdowns with Jake Paul and Vinnie Hacker saw him brutally finished, while Alex Wassabi later claimed a decision victory over him.

Despite calls for the YouTuber to stop boxing, he decided instead to crack down and focus more on training. On his return, Deji decided to turn professional and face longtime rival Fousey, who was also 0-1 in his amateur career.

In their showdown in August, the British YouTuber dominated and scored a knockout win. That victory has catapulted him into an exhibition matchup with arguably the greatest boxer ever, Floyd Mayweather.

In an interview with True Geordie, the YouTuber previewed his matchup with 'Money'. There, he made it clear that he's prepared to leave it all in the ring on November 13th. He stated:

"I'm going for the kill. Obviously, I'm going to show my respects and everything. [But], I'm not going in there to essentially survive, I'm coming to fight. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, I'm never going to get this again."

See his comments below:

