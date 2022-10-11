When does Jake Paul fight again?

Jake Paul will be making his return to the boxing ring later this month on October 29. This time, 'The Problem Child' will be going up against MMA legend Anderson Silva at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Paul was last seen inside the boxing ring against Tyron Woodley in their rematch, which took place in December last year. The bout was closely contested before 'The Problem Child' hit Woodley with a vicious right hand, knocking the former UFC champion out in the sixth round.

Paul's upcoming matchup against Anderson Silva will undoubtedly be his toughest challenge so far. Unlike his previous opponents. 'The Spider' is a renowned striker and can cause 'The Problem Child' some real trouble inside the ring.

Despite his age, Anderson Silva has looked quite sharp in his last few outings. The Brazilian secured a decision victory over former WBC champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last summer.

With that said, it will be interesting to see if 'The Problem Child' can beat Silva when the two cross paths on October 29.

Daniel Cormier comments on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Daniel Cormier commented on Paul's upcoming matchup against Anderson Silva.

In the interview, the former two-division UFC champion showered praise on 'The Problem Child', insisting that the YouTuber-turned-boxer is a real fighter. However, Daniel Cormier claimed that Silva's win over Chavez Jr. was bigger than anything Paul has ever done in the sport.

While backing Anderson Silva to defeat Paul, 'DC' said:

"I think Anderson Silva wins the fight. If Jake Paul wins, he's a kid that's in his prime, and I say that knowing that now Jake Paul can fight, the guy can fight. I'm done being of the people that say this kid's a joke, this kid is not a joke, the kid can fight... Anderson beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is bigger and better than anything he's [Jake Paul's] ever done... That is the biggest moment between the two and the biggest accomplishment between the two... Anderson wins the fight."

Watch Daniel Cormier's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Poll : 0 votes