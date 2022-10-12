When does Tyson Fury fight again?

Tyson Fury is expected to return to the ring on December 3 in the U.K.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of action since his knockout victory over Dillian Whyte in April. Following the stoppage win, the WBC Heavyweight Champion announced his intention to retire from the sport of boxing.

The retirement lasted roughly five minutes, as he then brought UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou into the ring and stated they would fight next. In the following months, he then teased showdowns with Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury will once again retire on his birthday in August, before unretiring again and announcing his return on December 3. While fans hoped for a fight with Usyk, who defeated Anthony Joshua again this August, Fury showed little interest in fighting the Ukrainian and called him a "middleweight."

The WBC Heavyweight Champion stated that he would likely fight Mahmoud Charr next, but also extended an offer to Joshua to make a historic all U.K. matchup. But the Joshua fight appears to be off the table for now.

Mike Coppinger of ESPN first reported that Tyson Fury will fight Derek Chisora on December 3 in the U.K. 'Del Boy' is coming off a split-decision victory over Kubrat Pulev earlier this year.

Have Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora fought before?

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora are very familiar with each other, as the two men have fought on two prior occasions.

The announcement of the trilogy between 'The Gypsy King' and 'Del Boy' wasn't well received by fans. The reasoning being that neither of their first two matchups were close or interesting from a competitive perspective.

In 2011, the two heavyweights faced off with the British and Commonwealth Championships on the line. In that outing, Chisora tried his best to make it a rough and tumble affair. However, Fury was able to outpoint him and won by a lopsided unanimous decision.

Three years later, the two men met again in the ring. This time the contest was no closer than the first. Fury dominated from the first bell and scored a 10th-round knockout to claim the European, WBO International, and British Heavyweight titles.

