Canelo Alvarez and Tony Bellew are set to star in the upcoming film Creed III.

The Rocky franchise of films are considered some of the greatest sports movies ever. Starring Sylvester Stallone, they featured many former boxers such as Tommy Morrison and Antonio Tarver in starring roles.

The franchise ended following the release of 2006's Rocky Balboa. However, there were more stories to tell in that universe. Nearly a decade later, Stallone decided to make a spin-off series titled Creed.

In keeping with the previous tradition of having boxers in their films, the spin-off series has also featured many notable names. Former champions such as Andre Ward, Gabriel Rosado, and Tony Bellew starred in the first two movies.

The third film is set to release in March, and once again features some big names. Bellew is once again back, reprising his role from the first two films. However, they've also managed to bring one of the biggest boxers on the planet into the movie.

With that name being the unified super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez. The casting was huge, and the Mexican superstar was featured in the film's trailer, along with Bellew.

Watch the trailer featuring Alvarez and Bellew below:

Why is Canelo Alvarez in Creed III?

While Canelo Alvarez is in Creed III because he's an active boxer, there's also a greater reason why.

The film series has been great thus far, and has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Many have praised the first two movies as having exceeded expectations, and arguably being better than the Rocky franchise it was based on.

But if there's one issue that Michael B. Jordan, who stars in the film series, has with his work, it's that there hasn't been a spotlight on Mexican boxing. Despite the nation having a love for the sport, they haven't been represented thus far.

The actor set out to change that in the third film of the saga. Creed III shines a spotlight on Mexican boxing and its importance. According to Jordan, one of the ways they wanted to shine a light on it was by enlisting the help of Alvarez, one of the biggest names in the sport.

Currently, Canelo Alvarez's role in the film isn't entirely clear. However, based on how much promotional material he's been featured in, it's likely he will have a decent amount of time on screen.

