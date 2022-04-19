Who is Don Moore, Floyd Mayweather's next opponent?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will step back into the ring on May 14th for an exhibition match as part of the 'Global Titans Fight Series' card. His opponent will be a little-known boxer called 'Dangerous' Don Moore.

Don Moore has a record of 18-0-1 with 12 knockouts. His most recent bout was in 2016 against DeShaun Williams, a boxer with a record of 5-20-1. Before that, he fought in 2013 against Reymundo Hernandez, who has a record of 6-23-0. Hernandez has been knocked out 21 times.

Mayweather retired in 2015 with a record of 49-0-0. He returned to fight Conor McGregor in 2017. After defeating McGregor, he retired again with a record of 50-0-0. His most recent bout was an exhibition with YouTube star Logan Paul in 2021. Prior to that, he had an exhibition with Tenshin Nasukawa, a Japanese kickboxer, in 2018.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The trailer for Floyd Mayweather's 2018 exhibition vs Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan will never be topped… The trailer for Floyd Mayweather's 2018 exhibition vs Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan will never be topped… https://t.co/JcuQvMwBAS

Since his fight with Andre Berto in 2015, Mayweather's bouts have been spectacle fights rather than championship-oriented contests. While the bout with McGregor in 2017 was an official fight, there was little question that 'TBE' would emerge victorious.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Don Moore

Don Moore made his pro debut in 1999. He has never fought an opponent with a winning record. His most well-known opponent is likely Reggie Sanders, an Indiana-based journeyman who also fought Mikey Garcia and Dannie Williams.

Including debutees, Moore has fought four opponents with even records. Enrique Castaneda and John Lester made their debuts against him in 1999 and 2000 respectively. Neither opponent went on to win a fight after losing to Moore. In 2001, he fought Ramon Marines, who had a record of 3-3-0. In 2007, he fought Pedro Flores, who had a record of 1-1-0.

Moore has trained at Mayweather's gym in Las Vegas since 2012, where he has served as a sparring partner. A sparring session between Moore and Mayweather was recorded in 2015, when Mayweather was preparing for his bout with Andre Berto.

DonTheChamp @DonTheChamp It’s going down May 14th! UNDEFEATED Dangerous Don Moore and Floyd Money Mayweather will go head to head in Dubai! Tune in for the best exhibition match of the year! 🥊

follow @donthechamp #dubai #TeamDDM It’s going down May 14th!UNDEFEATED Dangerous Don Moore and Floyd Money Mayweather will go head to head in Dubai! Tune in for the best exhibition match of the year! 🥊follow @donthechamp #floydmayweather 🚨It’s going down May 14th!🚨 UNDEFEATED Dangerous Don Moore and Floyd Money Mayweather will go head to head in Dubai! Tune in for the best exhibition match of the year! 🥊 follow @donthechamp #floydmayweather #dubai #TeamDDM https://t.co/qDQxGwSgrl

Don Moore is a good boxer. Though he is technically undefeated, his boxing career has primarily involved aiding other boxers in their own preparations. Fighters like Moore are an important part of the boxing eco-system. It is likely that the bout between Moore and Mayweather will wind up looking like a well-coordinated sparring session between training partners.

Check out the sparring session between Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore here:

