Who was Jarret Johnson? The relative of Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend who committed suicide.

A relative of Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend, Jamie Lynn Blaire, has reportedly been found dead in the boxer's Las Vegas condo. The incident is being considered suicide as reports claim Jarrett Johnson was found dead by hanging.

The 24-year-old Johnson was a standout football player in high school and played multiple positions at Lindenwood University.

Johnson and Mayweather had become close, and TMZ reported that the Hall-of-Fame boxer is believed to be "distraught" over the news. ‘Money’ shared on his social media accounts photos of them together on different occasions.

Johnson was an all-conference quarterback in high school and won Southeast Missouri All-Region Athlete of the Year.

He was the son of Crystal Sullens and John Johnson. He had five siblings: Justice, Cole, Jeriah, Jaida, and Dejah.

Unfortunately, his brother Justice Johnson was killed at 18 years old in a shooting incident in 2019.

Tributes poured in on social media after news of Johnson’s death broke out. Lindenwood Football tweeted their shock at his passing. The club wrote:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Lion Jarrett Johnson in this difficult time. Once a Lion, Always a Lion.”

When will Floyd Mayweather return to the ring?

Floyd Mayweather retired from professional boxing since August 2017. But he has figured in a number of exhibition bouts.

Next month, he will face Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition in Japan. This will be his second exhibition fight in the country and his fourth overall since retiring from the sport back in 2017.

Mikura Asakur fights under the RIZIN MMA promotion of Japan. He is considered to be one of the biggest stars in the country.

In a presscon to formally announce the fight, the Japanese promised to beat the unbeaten legendary boxer. He said:

“I will be defeating Floyd Mayweather. I am an MMA fighter but I am going to use this opportunity and I am going to use him to raise my name and value internationally. I will win in this fight.”

Check out RIZIN MMA's announcement for Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura:

