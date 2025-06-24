Who is Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s wife? Exploring the boxing superstar's relationship status, family, personal life, and more

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has led a tumultuous life, often finding himself in the midst of controversies stemming from his personal struggles. Although he has been married for a long time and currently enjoys a stable family life, Chavez Jr.'s marriage has faced challenges on several occasions. This article sheds light on his marriage, personal life and more.

Who is Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s wife?

Julio Cesar Chavez is married to Frida Chavez, whose maiden name is Frida Munoz. Born on July 26, 1987, Frida is 37 years old as of June 2025. Her life has drawn public attention and scrutiny, especially due to her previous relationship and the tumultuous marriage with Chavez Jr.

In the 2000s, Frida was romantically involved with Edgar Guzman Lopez, the son of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. The couple had a daughter named Frida Sofia Guzman together. After Lopez's tragic murder in 2008, Frida was subject to public scrutiny due to his criminal background.

She eventually met Chavez Jr. and they got married. The exact date of their wedding is not publicly known. The couple has two children, a daughter named Julia and a son named Julito.

Chavez Jr. and Frida's marriage has experienced several rough patches over the years. Chavez Jr.'s struggle with substance abuse and mental health is believed to have put a significant strain on the couple's relationship. In 2021, reports of their separation surfaced, with Chavez Jr. even accusing Frida of mistreating him psychologically.

Meanwhile, Frida maintained that she was trying to help her husband recover from the ongoing issues. Ultimately, the couple reconciled.

Details of Frida's professional life are not widely available. However, she maintains an active online presence and has over 83,000 followers on Instagram.

A look at the rest of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s family

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is the son of legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., regarded as one of the greatest Mexican boxers of all time. Chavez Jr. was born to Chavez Sr. and Amalia Carrasco on February 16, 1986, in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. As of June 2025, he is 39 years old.

Chavez Jr. has two siblings: His brother, Omar Chavez, is also a professional boxer, while his sister, Nicole Chavez, is an actress, reality TV star, model and influencer. She has a significant online presence with over 340,000 followers on Instagram.

