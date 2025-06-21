Who is Telli Swift? Everything to know about Deontay Wilder’s ex-fiancée amid restraining order

Deontay Wilder got engaged to popular model and reality TV personality Telli Swift in 2018. However, reportedly, their relationship turned sour after Swift filed for a restraining order against the boxer and accused him of committing domestic violence over the years. The couple dissolved their relationship amid the ongoing legal battle.

Ad

Swift was born in the Philippines and was partly raised by a military family in Japan. She began modeling from a very tender age and obtained her first title, 'Little Miss Philippines', when she was just three. She later moved to the United States and worked as an ER nurse before finding massive success as an entrepreneur. Swift founded the Boxing WAGS Association and is also a renowned philanthropist.

The former couple first met at an airport in 2015 and started dating soon after. The two later got engaged in 2018, when Wilder proposed to Swift at the 'WAGS Atlanta' reality TV show. Their daughter Kaorii was born soon after their engagement.

Ad

Trending

Swift filed and secured a temporary restraining order in 2024 against 'The Bronze Bomber,' after alleging repeated occurrences of domestic violence over the years. The couple subsequently separated, and the restraining order keeps the heavyweight boxer away from Swift and their daughter.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Telli Swift's dating life after separation from Deontay Wilder

Telli Swift and Deontay Wilder officially concluded their relationship in 2025. Swift has since been spotted alongside John Johnson III, a safety for the Los Angeles Rams.

According to a Marca report, Swift was seen holding hands with Johnson as they left a courthouse in Los Angeles. The appearance sparked dating rumors between the two. Swift was spotted at a Rams' game in Dec.2023, which intensified the rumors. While Swift's court battle with the former heavyweight boxing champion remains ongoing, she appears to have moved on emotionally and professionally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More