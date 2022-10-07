Who will be on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard?

Jake Paul is set to return to the boxing ring against MMA legend Anderson Silva later this month. The highly anticipated matchup is set to go down on October 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Apart from the Paul vs. Silva headliner, the event will also see a number of exciting matchups. While the full fight card for the event is yet to be announced, three fights on the undercard have been revealed.

18-year-old undefeated boxer Ashton Sylve will take on Braulio Rodriguez.

Also on the card is Stockton's own Chris Avila, who is 1-1 as a pro-boxer. The teammate of Nate Diaz will take on YouTuber Dr. Mike, who's set to make his pro-debut.

Interestingly, Avila was on the undercard of Paul vs. Woodley 2 as well, where he took on Anthony Taylor. On the flipside, this will be D. Mike's second bout as he made his amateur debut earlier this year against fellow YouTuber iDubbbz.

It was recently announced that UFC veteran and The Ultimate Fighter finalist Uriah Hall will also feature at the Desert Diamond Arena. The former UFC middleweight will take on former NFL star Le'Veon Bell.

Hall retired from MMA back in August this year and this will be pro-boxing debut. Meanwhile, Bell took on fellow former NFL player Adrian Peterson last month in his first boxing outing, winning via knockout.

It is worth noting that more fights will be announced as the event gets closer.

Daniel Cormier on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Daniel Cormirer has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. Interestingly, 'DC' praised 'The Problem Child' for stepping into the ring against 'The Spider' and even insisted that the 25-year-old shouldn't be underestimated.

While giving his prediction for the fight during an interview with ESPN MMA, Cormier suggested that Silva would beat Paul:

"I think Anderson Silva wins the fight. If Jake Paul wins, he's a kid that's in his prime, and I say that knowing that now Jake Paul can fight, the guy can fight. I'm done being of the people that say this kid's a joke, this kid is not a joke, the kid can fight."

The former two-division champion also suggested that Silva's victory over Julio Cesar Chaves Jr. is bigger than anything 'The Problem Child' has done in boxing:

Anderson beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is bigger and better than anything he's [Jake Paul's] ever done. That is the biggest moment between the two and the biggest accomplishment between the two. Anderson wins the fight."

Watch Daniel Cormier's interview with ESPN MMA below:

