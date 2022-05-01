Who won the fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano (30th April 2022)?

Katie Taylor rose to the occasion and edged Amanda Serrano in arguably the biggest fight in women's boxing history.

The champion from Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland, rallied late in the fight to secure a split decision win. After 10 rounds, judges Glenn Feldman (97-93) and Guido Cavalleri (96-93) gave Taylor the nod, while judge Benoit Russell (96-94) scored the contest for Serrano. Taylor retained her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles.

There was a ton of hype surrounding the fight, with high-profile promoters Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn getting involved. Needless to say, the main event showdown lived up to the billing as both women had tremendous performances.

Taylor put her technical prowess on display, while Serrano thrived during the wild exchanges. The Irish fighter successfully kept Serrano at bay, utilizing lateral movement to avoid her opponent's right hook.

Meanwhile, Serrano played the role of the aggressor as she was constantly in pursuit, looking to land her devastating shots. In round two, Serrano cornered Taylor on the ropes, but the champion successfully avoided taking significant punishment.

Round five was when Serrano shone the brightest. The Puerto Rican traded combinations with Taylor and got the better of the exchanges. She landed several soul-crushing blows on Taylor's body, but the champion ultimately survived to see another round.

Serrano continued to apply relentless pressure in round six, continuing to go after Taylor's body. Taylor retaliated with a huge right hand that drew a massive reaction from the crowd.

The Irishwoman regained control as the fight headed into deep waters. She relied on her infighting ability to evade Serrano's combinations. The bout ended with both women throwing caution to the wind and engaging in an all-out brawl.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano full card results

Main Card

Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano via split decision (97-93, 96-93, 94-96)

Liam Smith def. Jessie Vargas via TKO (Round 10)

Franchon Crews-Dezurn def. Elin Cederroos via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 97-93)

Galal Yafai def. Miguel Cartagena via corner retirement (Round 2)

Preliminary Card

Austin Williams def. Chordale Booker via TKO (Round 1)

Reshat Mati def Joe Eli Hernandez via unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Skye Nicolson def. Paisley Davis via unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

Khalil Coe def. William Langston via unanimous decision (58-56, 59-55, 60-54)

