Why is Tyson Fury banned from entering the U.S?

Tyson Fury is currently banned from the United States due to his ties to boxing promoter and drug-trafficker Daniel Kinahan.

'The Gypsy King' is one of the biggest names in the sport. His knockout victories over names such as Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, and Derek Chisora have him positioned as one of the best big men to ever put on the gloves.

But outside the ring, the British star has had a complicated past. Following his 2015 decision victory over Wladimir Klitschko, Fury tested positive for steroids and was suspended. During the suspension, he struggled with drug addiction and ballooned up in weight.

Thankfully, the former champion was able to get his life under control and returned to the boxing ring three years later. His return to the ring eventually saw him reclaim heavyweight gold, and is one of the greatest comeback stories in recent years.

Beyond that 2015 drug-failure, Tyson Fury has mostly stayed out of trouble. However, earlier this year, the WBC Heavyweight Champion got into hot water in the United States. Fury is a friend of former MTK Global promoter Daniel Kinahan. In addition to having his hands on the boxing scene, the Irishman is also an accused mobster and drug trafficker.

Earlier this year, the United States government announced that they wouldn't be allowing hundreds of individuals who have an association with Kinahan to enter the country. Two of those individuals are Tyson Fury and his brother, Tommy.

Tyson Fury storms out of interview with True Geordie

Tyson Fury will fight Derek Chisora on December 3rd in the U.K. with the WBC Heavyweight Championship on the line.

'The Gypsy King' and 'Del Boy' have shared the ring on two prior occasions in 2011 and 2014. Both bouts were lopsided wins for Fury, as he won by a wide decision in their first fight, and by knockout in the rematch.

Despite the lopsided nature of the first two encounters, and Fury being in talks with Anthony Joshua, he will instead face Chisora. The bout has been blasted by many fans and pundits ahead of the trilogy bout due to its uncompetitive nature.

One of the critics of the bout is YouTuber and podcaster True Geordie. Tyson Fury recently stormed out of an interview with the content creator after the content creator criticized the fight to the WBC Heavyweight Champion's face.

Watch Fury's interview with True Geordie below:

