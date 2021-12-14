Why did Tyson Fury threaten to sue BBC?

Tyson Fury has now threatened to sue BBC after the media giant included Fury in its list of 'Sports Personality of the Year'.

The spat between BBC and Tyson Fury dates back to 2015 when he featured on the list in the wake of his first world title win over Wladimir Klitschko. However, Fury was nearly taken off the list because a petition to do so was signed by a legion of individuals. The petition referenced a previous series of homophobic and sexist comments.

'The Gypsy King' currently finds himself on the list alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling, Emma Raducanu and more. While in conversation with The Telegraph, Tyson Fury previously offered his two cents on a potential spot on the BBC's SPOTY list.

"It means nothing to me and I don't need it or want it. In fact, they will hear from my solicitors if they do put me on the list. Give it to someone who needs it. And, anyway, we know who the sports personality of the year is anyway - it's me. Who does what I do, goes through a war in Las Vegas, entertains the fans, and then sings to the audience?" exclaimed Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury hurtling towards a mandatory defense against Dillian Whyte

Ever since Tyson Fury overcame the challenge presented by Deontay Wilder, he has been vying for a mega-fight against Oleksandr Usyk. However, booking the bout has become difficult because of Anthony Joshua's rematch clause with Usyk looming in the background.

In the wake of the stalemate between Joshua and Usyk, the WBC thrust Tyson Fury into a mandatory defense against Dillian Whyte. 'The Gypsy King' will likely be stripped of his title should he decide to decline the fight against Whyte for any conceivable reason.

Tyson Fury, in a sit-down interview with Behind the Gloves, said he was going to knockout Dillian Whyte in their encounter. Furthermore, he was going to do so without breaking a sweat.

Watch Fury's interview with Behind the Gloves below:

