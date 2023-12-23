"Wish him a speedy recovery" - Fans send prayers after legendary Boxing broadcaster Larry Merchant is rushed to hospital in critical state 

Legendary boxing commentator and journalist Larry Merchant has been rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital and is currently in critical care.

While the exact cause of Merchant's hospitalization is yet unknown, the news of Merchant's hospitalization has prompted an outpouring of support from fans and fellow sports personalities. Social media platforms are flooded with messages of concern and prayers for his speedy recovery:

Merchant's career in boxing broadcasting stretches back decades. He spent years with HBO, where he became synonymous with the network's boxing coverage. Alongside colleagues like Jim Lampley, George Foreman, Roy Jones Jr., and the late Harold Lederman, Merchant's insightful commentary and witty exchanges added a unique flavor to boxing broadcasts.

The veteran analyst's contributions to the sport were recognized in 2009 when he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York. Longtime ringside reporter Dan Rafael has consistently referred to Merchant as "the greatest television boxing analyst of all time."

When Floyd Mayweather refused to be interviewed by veteran reporter Larry Merchant

In 2017, during a post-fight interview, Floyd Mayweather had a public outburst against Larry Merchant. The incident left fans stunned and remains one of boxing's most memorable spats.

The tension arose from Mayweather's controversial 4th-round KO victory over Victor Ortiz. Many questioned the stoppage. However, Mayweather believed that Merchant, a critic, had consistently denied him proper credit.

Mayweather fumed, abruptly cutting Merchant off:

"You know what I'm gonna do 'cause you never give me a fair shake, you know that? So I'm gonna let you talk to Victor Ortiz. I'm through. Put someone else here to give me an interview. Talk to Victor Ortiz! HBO needs to fire you. You don't know shit about boxing! You ain't shit! You're not shit!"

Check out the clip below: