Tyson Fury recently made an appearance on Raw: The Fight Within podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the episode, Fury opened up on his boxing journey and revealed how he had his first ever fight as a kid.

Interestingly, 'The Gypsy King' had his first ever fight against his next-door neighbor at the age of 9 and his older brother set up the fight. Recalling the story, Fury stated:

"I remember having a fight with my next door neighbor. The two bigger brothers set it up and he said to me, 'Oh, do you wanna fight the lad next door?' I said, 'Yeah, whatever if you want.' I was about 10, 9 I was. For no reason, just like set it up for a bit of fun for the older brothers. We went around and we had a little dust up on the front lawn for no apparent reason. The trousers kept falling down."

Watch the full podcast below:

Bob Arum claims Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk will most likely happen next

Boxing promoter Bob Arum has confirmed that Tyson Fury will most likely be taking on Oleksandr Usyk for the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship next.

While Fury was last seen inside the boxing ring earlier this month against Derek Chisora, Usyk's last appearance came against Anthony Joshua in a highly anticipated rematch which the Ukrainian won.

Since then, there has been a lot of back-and-forth between the two over a potential bout. While the fight was initially rumored to get booked for December, fans will most likely get to see the fight next year.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Bob Arum spoke about making Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk happen. Interestingly, Arum suggested that both fighters have agreed to fight each other without waiting for an Interim Championship bout:

"So they want the fight. Both of them want the fight and so there'll be very little, if any, [messing] around. So we'll be able to make that happen. I'm very, very confident. As I said the fighters have both agreed to fight each other next without any interim fights."

Watch the interview below:

Poll : 0 votes