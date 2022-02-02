"It's never enough" - Heavyweight legend Wladimir Klitschko becomes a civilian reservist in Ukraine

Wladimir Klitschko has signed up as a civilian reservist for Ukraine amidst increasing tensions with Russia. The Klitschko brothers have been publicly criticizing the West for not supporting Ukraine and not involving them in the talks between the US, NATO, and Russia. Russian president Vladimir Putin has amassed tens of thousands of troops along the border.
Ukraine is under threat of a possible invasion by Russian forces as both nations prepare for the worst. Ukraine has called out for help from European countries and the United States to aid them against their neighboring country. Former Heavyweight Champion of the world Wladimir Klitschko spoke to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble in Kyiv regarding the current situation.
Here's what he said:
"I believe that it's never enough but it's definitely huge help already. And I believe as long as President Biden talks to President, President in this case, and we are world community. We need to communicate with each other and if something is happening and possibly military invasion in a country, democratic country as Ukraine is, it's definitely an issue for everybody."
Take a look at the interview:
'Dr. Steelhammer' has signed himself up as a civilian reservist as his home country of Ukraine prepares itself for a possible invasion. With Russia assembling troops along the border of Ukraine, the country is in great danger.
By signing up as a civilian reservist, Wladimir Klitschko has shown his countrymen that he is ready to suit up and defend his country if that's what it comes to. Being such an influential figure in Ukraine, this is a very powerful statement from the younger Klitschko.
Civilian reservists are part of a country's military reserve force. Such people are not enlisted in the military full time. During peacetime they live normal lives and have other careers. However, during times of war and crisis, the country can call on its reserve force for help and these civilians fight with the army.
Vitali Klitschko and Wladimir Klitschko stand as ambassadors for change
Following their successful boxing careers, both Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko have been heavily involved in Ukrainian affairs, with Vitali getting into politics. Wladimir, on the other hand, has stuck to boxing and has expressed his support for Ukrainian boxers such as Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko.
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv since 2014, began training with Ukraine's military reservists and has taken a strong stand against Russia's aggression. He publicly stated that he joined the reservists in preparation for a potential invasion.