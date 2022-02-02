"It's never enough" - Heavyweight legend Wladimir Klitschko becomes a civilian reservist in Ukraine

Wladimir Klitschko has signed up as a civilian reservist for Ukraine amidst increasing tensions with Russia. The Klitschko brothers have been publicly criticizing the West for not supporting Ukraine and not involving them in the talks between the US, NATO, and Russia. Russian president Vladimir Putin has amassed tens of thousands of troops along the border.

Ukraine is under threat of a possible invasion by Russian forces as both nations prepare for the worst. Ukraine has called out for help from European countries and the United States to aid them against their neighboring country. Former Heavyweight Champion of the world Wladimir Klitschko spoke to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble in Kyiv regarding the current situation.

Here's what he said:

"I believe that it's never enough but it's definitely huge help already. And I believe as long as President Biden talks to President, President in this case, and we are world community. We need to communicate with each other and if something is happening and possibly military invasion in a country, democratic country as Ukraine is, it's definitely an issue for everybody."

Take a look at the interview:

Hadley Gamble



Two-time world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko tells me "it's never enough" as he signs-up as a civilian reservist in Kyiv

'Dr. Steelhammer' has signed himself up as a civilian reservist as his home country of Ukraine prepares itself for a possible invasion. With Russia assembling troops along the border of Ukraine, the country is in great danger.

Віталій Кличко @Vitaliy_Klychko Друзі! Прийшов перевірити, як відбувається консультаційна робота з добровольцями в першому центрі рекрутингу резервістів, який створила столиця.

А брат подав заяву і документи - приєднується до бригади територіальної оборони міста Києва. Друзі! Прийшов перевірити, як відбувається консультаційна робота з добровольцями в першому центрі рекрутингу резервістів, який створила столиця.А брат подав заяву і документи - приєднується до бригади територіальної оборони міста Києва. https://t.co/EpMubcW0Xy

By signing up as a civilian reservist, Wladimir Klitschko has shown his countrymen that he is ready to suit up and defend his country if that's what it comes to. Being such an influential figure in Ukraine, this is a very powerful statement from the younger Klitschko.

Civilian reservists are part of a country's military reserve force. Such people are not enlisted in the military full time. During peacetime they live normal lives and have other careers. However, during times of war and crisis, the country can call on its reserve force for help and these civilians fight with the army.

Vitali Klitschko and Wladimir Klitschko stand as ambassadors for change

Following their successful boxing careers, both Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko have been heavily involved in Ukrainian affairs, with Vitali getting into politics. Wladimir, on the other hand, has stuck to boxing and has expressed his support for Ukrainian boxers such as Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko.

BBC Radio 4 Today



Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kiev, says everyone in Ukraine has been shocked by reports that thousands of Russian troops have been deployed near its borders



"If someone comes to Ukraine, we don't have a choice... we have to fight for our country"

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv since 2014, began training with Ukraine's military reservists and has taken a strong stand against Russia's aggression. He publicly stated that he joined the reservists in preparation for a potential invasion.

