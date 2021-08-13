World Boxing Council announces committee for professional boxing in India

The World Boxing Council (WBC) announced the formation of its India committee in partnership with the Indian Boxing Council on Friday. The committee will aim to offer a pathway for domestic championship success for aspiring professional boxers throughout the region and afford Indian fighters more significant global opportunities.

WBC India will be used as a platform for development, progression, and inclusion. Moreover, the WBC will focus on the safety of boxers and also implement a ranking system for both male and female boxers.

A statement from WCB president Mauricio read:

“I am immensely proud to bear witness to new horizons for boxing in India. The WBC recognizes the rich heritage of this proud sporting nation, where we have already witnessed several Indian boxers crowned with WBC and WBC affiliated championships over the past number of years."

Indian Boxing Council (IBC) president Brigadier PK Muralidharan Raja echoed Mauricio's sentiments. He also highlighted how Indian boxers have made their presence felt in the pro-boxing circuit in recent years.

“Indian boxers have worked hard and started to make waves on the professional boxing circuit in recent years. The WBC India Championships will prove to be a decisive step in the right direction. I look forward to working with WBC India Co-chairpersons Mr. Kevin Noone, Ms. Oksana Semenishina and the entire WBC India committee to grow the sport in the country.”

The first WBC India championship will be held in the upcoming with the LZ Boxing promotion. LZ president Parm Goroya was delighted to host the inaugural WBC championship.

“Being the first-ever WBC India Championship promoter on Indian soil is a privilege and a vindication of not giving up on India and my vision. I send my deep appreciation to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, the IBC, the Indian boxers, and their teams as we look to expand the Indian boxing market," said Goroya.

While amateur boxing in India is dominated by the likes of Amit Panghal and Mary Kom, 2008 Olympic medalist Vijender Singh and Vikas Krishnan are among the heavyweights of India’s pro-boxing scene.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar