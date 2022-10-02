"I get punched in the face with wrestling" - WWE legend Mickie James comments on a potential boxing transition

Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Women's World Champion Mickie James has commented on whether she would switch to boxing at some stage.

Women's wrestling enjoyed a revolution throughout the 2010s, evolving to break barriers and better showcase the breadth of talent within the industry. One of the pioneers of the revolution was undoubtedly Mickie James, who between her stints in WWE and IMPACT Wrestling has held 10 world titles.

However, looking beyond wrestling, could fans expect James to step into the ring under Queensbury rules?

Her answer may disappoint, as she explained to DAZN that she wouldn't unless it was for charity and even then she'd only consider it.

"No, absolutely not," James told DAZN. "Unless it was for charity or like which, even then, I think I might be hesitant. I get punched in the face with wrestling. I really do. I hate it. I don't like it. I don't. I think that's one of the beautiful things. I get really hot when I get really punched in the face.

"I appreciate what I do, and I completely respect and appreciate what boxers do. But I do not want to get punched in the face. But hey, that might make me a great boxer because I'll constantly be locked in with my cat-like reflexes."

Crossover boxing is at an all-time high, with the likes of Nate Robinson and Jake Paul donning gloves for monumental events. Perhaps one day, the allure of a major crossover fight will prove too much for the former WWE star to turn down.

The WWE legend explained her adulation for boxing over MMA

During the same interview, Mickie James continued to explain that she admires the sport, despite not wanting to be actively involved.

“I'm a fan of the sport. I definitely watch," James said. "I wouldn't say that I'm an avid boxing fan, but I certainly appreciate the sport. I also feel, like, with UFC and with MMA, there's it's a very like, I won't say Neanderthal-like, but it's a very aggressive."

It has become common for retired UFC fighters to pursue major bouts within boxing. Perhaps no greater example can be found than Jake Paul's opponents. Paul has previously faced Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, who were originally mixed martial artists. Even Paul's next opponent, Anderson Silva, belongs to the same category.

Conor McGregor also famously made the switch from MMA to boxing to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. The seventh-round TKO over McGregor was Mayweather's 50th and final professional bout.

