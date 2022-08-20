"I am going with Joshua, he looks unbelievable" - WWE Heavyweight star Braun backs Anthony Joshua to beat Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua may have several doubters ahead of his high-voltage rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, but Braun Strowman isn't one of them. The WWE star believes Joshua has tuned up well for the fight and can offer a tough time to current champion Usyk.

Braun Strowman connected with IFL TV from Saudi Arabia and expressed his opinion on multiple topics, including a rematch against Tyson Fury. After he called out ‘The Gypsy King’, Strowman gave his official prediction for Usyk vs. Joshua 2, scheduled for August 20.

Strowman said:

“I am going with Joshua, he looks unbelievable. I know Usyk is a tough, tough competitor but Joshua’s physique, everything coming in, I have been watching his training and stuff like that and I think he has got it tuned up and ready to go.”

Career-heavyweight Anthony Joshua looked helpless against Oleksandr Usyk in their first fight last summer at Wembley. Despite having the size advantage, ‘AJ’ fell prey to Usyk’s flawless movement and lopsided dominance.

After a 12-round fight, Usyk earned his deserving win and became the new WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight champion.

Almost a year later, Joshua has a chance to redeem his credentials as a heavyweight champion in their fight in Saudi Arabia. He has a lot to prove and another loss can be extremely degrading for his pro-boxing career.

‘AJ’ has appointed Robert Garcia as his new trainer and has shown peak physical features so far. He will, however, also need to compete with Usyk's IQ to win the fight.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk appear heavier from their previous fights

According to the official weigh-in results, Joshua stood at a whooping 244 ½ lbs and Usyk showed up at 221 ½ lbs. Joshua has added 4 ½ lbs to his body, while champion Usyk has added only half ½ lbs from what they had in the original bout.

‘AJ’ has trained with left-handed boxers ahead of the rematch and will look to reclaim his belts at any cost this weekend.

The winner of the fight could allure WBC champion Tyson Fury to come out of the retriment.

Hence, there's a lot of drama added to the legacy fight and it shall be a must-win situation for both the boxers involved. You can catch all the action live on DAZN Pay-per-view straight from the Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Edited by Aditya Singh