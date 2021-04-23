Youth World Boxing Championships: Indian women rack up a record haul of seven gold medals 

Indian women put up a stellar show at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships on Thursday to finish with a staggering seven gold medals.

A total of eight Indian boxers qualified for the finals, seven of whom were women. Gitika (48kg), Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), Poonam (57kg), Vinka (60kg), and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) clinched the top honors.

The feat has propelled India into the number one position in the ongoing Youth World Boxing Championships tournament ahead of Russia.

This is an improvement on the Indian women's boxers' performance at the 2017 edition, where they pocketed five gold medals.

“This has been an amazing effort from our youth boxers especially when the players had to be confined at home for most part of the last year and only make do with online training sessions. I congratulate all the winners on this unprecedented medal haul (at the Youth World Boxing Championships). This achievement is a testament of the talent we have in the upcoming generation of Indian boxing,” Boxing Federation of India President, Ajay Singh told PTI.

The Dhakad Girls! 🦹🥊



They scripted HISTORY ✅

They rattled the WORLD✅

Their punches unsettled every OPPONENT ✅

They hit the BULLSEYE✅



The magnificent 7️⃣ gold medalist boxers at a glance! 👇#YouthBoxingWorldChampionship#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/BDN214q590 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) April 22, 2021

Indian women finish on top of the medal tally at Youth World Boxing Championships

India finish on top of the table, ahead of Russia and Uzbekistan. (Source: AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships)

Youngster Alfiya added a seventh gold to India's medal tally as she blanked title favorite Daria Kozorez 5-0 in the final. Earlier, Sanamacha bagged the sixth gold when she stunned Kazakhstan’s Dana Diday 5-0 in the 75kg final.

Haryana boxer Gitika led the country's medal rush on the concluding day. She showed aggressive intent from the word go and did not allow local favorite Natalia Kuczewska any chance of a fightback before securing an easy 5-0 win in 48kg.

In the 51kg category, Babyrojisana defeated European junior champion Valeriia Linkova of Russia while Poonam upset a formidable Sthelyne Grosy of France in 57kg. Both notched up identical 5-0 victories in their respective weight categories.

A record 7 gold medal haul by Indian Youth Women Boxers at the AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships in Poland.

All the 7 finalists who train at NCOE, Rohtak & Bhopal won their respective bouts to claim the gold at the marquee event.

Way to go young #pugilists.#PunchMeinHaiDum pic.twitter.com/anTix9loZP — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Vinka prevailed over Kazakhstan boxer Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova in the women's 60kg final. Her compatriot from Rajasthan, Arundhati, registered a 5-0 victory against Barbara Marcinkowska of Poland.

In the men's boxing categories, Bishwamitra Chongthom (49kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg), and Vishal Gupta (91kg) settled for bronze medals. The only Indian male boxer to reach the final, Sachin (56kg), will be seen in action on Friday.