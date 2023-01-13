Oleksandr Usyk picks Argentine legend over Wayne Rooney as his favorite soccer star

Oleksandr Usyk has named Gabriel Batistuta as his all-time favorite soccer star.

'The Cat' is a noted fan of the sport and has even played in several professional matches over the years. While Usyk is a world champion boxer, he's always been interested in soccer, and the sport was his first love.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Oleksandr Usyk coming on as a substitute to make his professional football debut for Ukrainian second division team FC Polissya in a friendly today… Oleksandr Usyk coming on as a substitute to make his professional football debut for Ukrainian second division team FC Polissya in a friendly today… https://t.co/YDjknhjoQu

Before he even stepped foot into the boxing ring, the Ukrainian was on the soccer field. Usyk played the sport until he was 15 years old, at which point he switched to training in boxing. It's safe to say that the switch worked out.

That's not to say that Oleksandr Usyk still isn't a soccer fan, because he still is, as he revealed on his USYK17 YouTube channel. There, the heavyweight champion discussed his love for the sport and specifically his favorite players.

In the video, he praised Andriy Shevchenko as well as British star Wayne Rooney. However, he named Argentinean legend Gabriel Batistuta as his favorite soccer player ever. Usyk stated:

"My favourite Ukrainian is Andriy Shevchenko. When I was a boy I adored Gabriel Batistuta. Among English players I admired Wayne Rooney. My final answer - Batistuta."

Watch his comments in the video below (1:20):

When is Oleksandr Usyk's next fight?

Oleksandr Usyk is expected to fight Tyson Fury later this year in an undisputed heavyweight championship.

'The Cat' has been out of action since August when he defeated Anthony Joshua by decision in their high-profile rematch. Following the victory, the heavyweight champion turned his attention towards 'The Gypsy King'.

The pair were in negotiations to fight last December, but a nagging injury forced Usyk out and Derek Chisora in. Fury wound up battering 'Del Boy' en route to a knockout victory and had a face-off with the Ukrainian post-fight.

Following the event, both men, and their management, confirmed that the two will likely face off in February or March. While a location isn't yet finalized for the fight, it's expected to land in the Middle East, according to Frank Warren.

Whenever the fight does happen, it'll be the most important heavyweight battle in over 20 years. The reason is that the winner will be crowned the undisputed, unified heavyweight champion. This feat is incredibly rare in the weight class.

In fact, the last time someone accomplished the feat was in 2002 when Lennox Lewis did it. Either Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury will join 'The Lion' in that elusive club this year.

Poll : 0 votes