Oleksandr Usyk has decided to have some fun with his brief run-in with Tyson Fury.

'The Gypsy King' is fresh off his knockout victory over Derek Chisora last weekend. The win helped Fury end the trilogy on a high note, as he went 3-0 over 'Del Boy' in dominant fashion. Following the fight, he helped set up his next matchup.

Following the knockout win, the WBC Heavyweight Champion went face-to-face with Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Cat' was previously in talks to face Fury this December but was forced to decline due to a nagging injury. The Ukrainian was stoic and emotionless, which is standard for him. Meanwhile, Fury was shouting expletives at his future opponent, which is far from the Brit's first time.

The video of the interaction quickly went viral on social media, with many fans joking about Usyk's lack of a reaction given Fury's screaming. For his part, the heavyweight champion has decided to have some fun with the back and forth as well.

The 35-year-old posted a selfie of himself alongside a screaming Tyson Fury on Instagram. Along with the photo, Usyk added a caption reading, 'Belly Button what's up.'

See Usyk's story below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Oleksandr Usyk has now posted the selfie he took with Tyson Fury after facing off with him on Saturday night. He captioned it: "Belly button what's up?" Oleksandr Usyk has now posted the selfie he took with Tyson Fury after facing off with him on Saturday night. He captioned it: "Belly button what's up?" https://t.co/yyAtgSMvnR

When will Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk?

Luckily for fans, they won't have to wait long to see Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk clash.

The two were previously in talks to face off in December, but 'The Cat' was forced to decline due to a nagging rib injury. Meanwhile, Fury attempted to secure Anthony Joshua for a long-awaited grudge match, but that fight, too, couldn't come to fruition.

As a result, the WBC Heavyweight Champion was forced to face Derek Chisora in a trilogy matchup. While the fight announcement disappointed fans, Fury and Usyk's teams reportedly kept working on making the fight happen for next year.

It seems that their efforts have paid off. As first reported by TalkSport, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are currently in the final stages of making a clash official for next year. While the date and venue have yet to be made official, the two sides are aiming for the fight to take place in February or March in the Middle East.

Whenever the fight happens, it will be a historic one. The winner of a possible Usyk vs. Fury matchup will be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis over two decades ago.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight world titles is "almost done", Usyk's manager Egis Klimas has declared. Camps have been in negotiations for weeks prior to the Derek Chisora fight. Target dates of Feb 18th - March 4th in Middle East. [ Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight world titles is "almost done", Usyk's manager Egis Klimas has declared. Camps have been in negotiations for weeks prior to the Derek Chisora fight. Target dates of Feb 18th - March 4th in Middle East. [ @talkSPORT ‼️ Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight world titles is "almost done", Usyk's manager Egis Klimas has declared. Camps have been in negotiations for weeks prior to the Derek Chisora fight. Target dates of Feb 18th - March 4th in Middle East. [@talkSPORT] https://t.co/fFEWabpkik

