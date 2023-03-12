Oleksandr Usyk's promoter names potential opponent if Tyson Fury fight falls through

In the event that Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury don't fight, 'The Cat' has a backup opponent.

'The Cat' has been out of action since his rematch with Anthony Joshua last August. In the heavyweight championship bout, the Ukrainian had to withstand an early onslaught from 'AJ'. However, he wound up dominating in the championship rounds to win by split decision.

Following that victory, he began targeting an undisputed championship bout with Tyson Fury. The winner of the bout will be crowned the first unified heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis did it in 2000. After months of talks, the two made it official yesterday.

As first reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN Ringside, Oleksandr Usyk, and Tyson Fury are targeting a bout for April 29th. The historic matchup will be held in the massive Wembley Stadium in London, England. The perfect backdrop for one of the most important fights in heavyweight history.

But this is boxing, fights fall through all the time. In the event that occurs, Usyk's manager, Alex Krassyuk, has confirmed there is a backup fighter for the Ukrainian. If Fury withdraws, he will face Daniel Dubois.

'Dynamite' is the current WBA mandatory for Usyk, but was able to postpone the bout to face Fury. In the event the heavyweight unification falls through, the mandatory challenger will step up.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois could happen next if the Tyson Fury deal doesn't get done, Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk has revealed. Dubois is WBA mandatory challenger and first in line of Usyk's three mandatories. [@iDBoxingNews] Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois could happen next if the Tyson Fury deal doesn't get done, Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk has revealed. Dubois is WBA mandatory challenger and first in line of Usyk's three mandatories. [@iDBoxingNews] ‼️ Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois could happen next if the Tyson Fury deal doesn't get done, Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk has revealed. Dubois is WBA mandatory challenger and first in line of Usyk's three mandatories. [@iDBoxingNews] https://t.co/H92LAUSGa0

Tyson Fury sends a message to Oleksandr Usyk

Win, lose, or draw, one has to figure Tyson Fury is happy about fighting Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' have been in discussions, but the fight was finally finalized yesterday. The main reason the bout took a while to become official was due to the revenue split for the historic contest.

The Ukrainian believes a 50/50 split is perfect, seeing as each man is a champion. However, the Brit believed otherwise and refused to fight unless the split was 70/30 in his favor.

Eventually, Oleksandr Usyk called his bluff and agreed to the split. With the fight finally official, Tyson Fury is now in fight camp and is already sending video messages to his opponent. In a recent video posted to social media, the British heavyweight taunted:

"We're in the gym, we're getting ready to smash Oleksandr 'The B****', Usyk. The gappy-teethed, cat, ugly bastard. You're getting it! In six weeks' time, you're history! And I'll still be 'The Gypsy King', come on!"

See his comments in the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury coming out firing with a message for Oleksandr Usyk after his first day of training for the undisputed fight on April 29th at Wembley…



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury coming out firing with a message for Oleksandr Usyk after his first day of training for the undisputed fight on April 29th at Wembley… ‼️ Tyson Fury coming out firing with a message for Oleksandr Usyk after his first day of training for the undisputed fight on April 29th at Wembley…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/djOUvTA07E

Poll : 0 votes