Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: time in 25 countries:- USA, UK, Canada, India, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Japan and more 

Oleksandr Usyk, the new heavyweight kingpin of boxing, will look to defend his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts against Anthony Joshua in an epic rematch on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After conquering 'AJ’s' titles in London, ‘Cat’ Usyk has become a sensational personality in the heavyweight category.

However, all of this hype could come to an end if Joshua turns the tables this weekend. ‘AJ’ has appointed veteran trainer Robert Garcia to his camp and seems optimistic about becoming a three-time heavyweight world champion.

Watch the Usyk vs. Joshua 2 weigh-ins below:

The event features several more big fights and one of the fights could produce a potential opponent for the winner of Usyk vs Joshua 2. Zhilei Zhang and Filip Hrgovic will clash for the IBF title eliminator and are expected to produce fireworks in the ring. YouTuber Money Kicks will also make his pro-debut on the card. Here’s how to watch it live.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2:- How to watch it live?

The Matchroom event will be telecasted live on DAZN in 190 countries all over the globe including the USA, Canada, Mexico, and more. Heavyweight champion Usyk has secured telecasting rights in Ukraine and will broadcast the fight for free in his home country.

Usyk vs. Joshua 2 - Time in 25 countries

Listed below are the timings for the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua main event coverage across 25 countries. The event will begin at 12:00 PM EST (August 20) and the main-event is expected to begin at 5:30 PM EST.

USA- 12:00 PM, August 20

Canada- 12:00 PM, August 20

Mexico- 11:00 AM, August 20

Brazil- 1:00 PM, August 20

Argentina- 1:00 PM, August 20

UK- 5:00 PM, August 20

France- 6:00 PM, August 20

Germany- 6:00 PM, August 20

Spain- 6:00 PM, August 20

Ireland- 5:00 PM, August 20

Netherlands- 6:00 PM, August 20

Finland- 7:00 PM, August 20

Russia- 7:00 pm, August 20

India- 9:30 pm, August 20

Singapore- 12:00 AM, August 21

Hong Kong- 12:00 AM, August 21

Japan- 1:00 AM, August 21

Saudi Arabia - 7:00 PM, August 20

Srilanka- 9:30 PM, August 20

Bangladesh- 10:00 PM, August 20

China- 12:00 AM, August 21

Afghanistan- 8:30 PM, August 20

South Africa- 6:00 PM, August 20

Kenya- 7:00 PM, August 20

Zimbabwe- 6:00 PM, August 2

