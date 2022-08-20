Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: time in 25 countries:- USA, UK, Canada, India, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Japan and more 

Oleksandr Usyk, the new heavyweight kingpin of boxing, will look to defend his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts against Anthony Joshua in an epic rematch on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After conquering 'AJ’s' titles in London, ‘Cat’ Usyk has become a sensational personality in the heavyweight category.
However, all of this hype could come to an end if Joshua turns the tables this weekend. ‘AJ’ has appointed veteran trainer Robert Garcia to his camp and seems optimistic about becoming a three-time heavyweight world champion.
Watch the Usyk vs. Joshua 2 weigh-ins below:
The event features several more big fights and one of the fights could produce a potential opponent for the winner of Usyk vs Joshua 2. Zhilei Zhang and Filip Hrgovic will clash for the IBF title eliminator and are expected to produce fireworks in the ring. YouTuber Money Kicks will also make his pro-debut on the card. Here’s how to watch it live.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2:- How to watch it live?
The Matchroom event will be telecasted live on DAZN in 190 countries all over the globe including the USA, Canada, Mexico, and more. Heavyweight champion Usyk has secured telecasting rights in Ukraine and will broadcast the fight for free in his home country.
Usyk vs. Joshua 2 - Time in 25 countries
Listed below are the timings for the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua main event coverage across 25 countries. The event will begin at 12:00 PM EST (August 20) and the main-event is expected to begin at 5:30 PM EST.
USA- 12:00 PM, August 20
Canada- 12:00 PM, August 20
Mexico- 11:00 AM, August 20
Brazil- 1:00 PM, August 20
Argentina- 1:00 PM, August 20
UK- 5:00 PM, August 20
France- 6:00 PM, August 20
Germany- 6:00 PM, August 20
Spain- 6:00 PM, August 20
Ireland- 5:00 PM, August 20
Netherlands- 6:00 PM, August 20
Finland- 7:00 PM, August 20
Russia- 7:00 pm, August 20
India- 9:30 pm, August 20
Singapore- 12:00 AM, August 21
Hong Kong- 12:00 AM, August 21
Japan- 1:00 AM, August 21
Saudi Arabia - 7:00 PM, August 20
Srilanka- 9:30 PM, August 20
Bangladesh- 10:00 PM, August 20
China- 12:00 AM, August 21
Afghanistan- 8:30 PM, August 20
South Africa- 6:00 PM, August 20
Kenya- 7:00 PM, August 20
Zimbabwe- 6:00 PM, August 2