Bob Arum believes heavyweights might be the only ones who can defeat Naoya Inoue at this stage.

'The Monster' is fresh off his showdown with Paul Butler earlier this month. There, Inoue scored an 11th-round knockout over the then-WBC titleholder. With that, Inoue became the undisputed bantamweight champion.

The win was a historic one, as the Japanese boxer became the first to accomplish the feat since Enrique Pinder did it in 1972. Following the victory, Inoue voiced his desire to move to super-bantamweight next.

Along with that, the undisputed bantamweight titleholder revealed his plans to do the same, just one weight class up. If that is the plan, Bob Arum believes that Inoue will make it happen, as he revealed in an interview with Give Me Sport.

In fact, the veteran promoter suggested that at this point, a heavyweight, likely Tyson Fury, is the only boxer who can defeat Naoya Inoue. During the interview, Arum stated:

“The only guy who might be able to handle Inoue is Tyson Fury because he’s a little too big for him. But this Inoue, I mean he’s scary. He is like a loaded rifle. I get such a kick out of this guy. You really begin to feel sorry for his opponent halfway through his fights."

Bob Arum discusses Naoya Inoue's power

Continuing his praise of Naoya Inoue, Bob Arum believes 'The Monster' might be the hardest puncher in boxing.

The Japanese fighter currently holds 21 knockouts in 24 career fights. Furthermore, Inoue has won 13 of his last 14 professional bouts by the way of finish, the sole fighter to make it the distance was Nonito Donaire.

Even then, the unified bantamweight champion wound up knocking out the legend in their rematch earlier this June. As it stands, Inoue stands alongside Deontay Wilder as one of the hardest punchers in the sport.

If one asks Bob Arum, the Japanese champion might indeed have more power than 'The Bronze Bomber'. In the aforementioned interview with Give Me Sport, the head of Top Rank praised Inoue as arguably the most powerful puncher in the sport.

In the interview, Arum stated:

“You know, that’s something you can’t tell. But obviously I’ve never seen anybody with the concussive power, pound-for-pound, that Inoue has. I mean, never, particularly at that weight. He sets the guy up and boom he knocks them out, the guy can’t move. He is really something special.”

