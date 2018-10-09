Opinion: Why the Boxing World Needs More Fighters Like Dave Allen

Boxing really is a funny old sport which, like pretty much every other sport in the world, has been around for many years and has seen a lot of changes along the way.

With that said, there is one thing which has always remained the same when it comes to the sport of boxing, and that is the fact that the boxing fans always want to see the best fighters squaring off against one another in the ring, with the big name stars in boxing grabbing the main headlines.

However, the big fights do not always live up to expectation and can often fail to deliver. Just look at that boring fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquaio, which was talked about for years and made a huge amount of money, only to be one of the most boring boxing matches in recent history.

Anyway, I am not here to talk to you about the big names in boxing and the potential mega fights which could take place but probably never will.

After all, boxing has become a sport which has become ruled by money and politics, with the top fighters in the world often failing to make a fight with one another, whether it be a dispute about money or their different promotional teams failing to make things happen, or even the fact that their fights are shown on different networks, making it even harder to make the fight happen.

However, as I mentioned, this is not the purpose of this piece. Instead, I want to talk about a fighter who does not get the recognition he deserves, mainly because he is not the most talented boxer around or the biggest names in the sport. Yet Dave Allen deserves a huge amount of credit for his approach to boxing.

For those of you who are not familiar with Dave Allen, we will give you a little background on the boxer.

Allen is a 26-year-old, English heavyweight boxer who goes by the nickname the White Rhino and made his boxing debut back in 2012, going on a 10 fight undefeated streak before suffering his first loss.

So far in his boxing career, Allen has a record of 20 fights, 14 wins, four losses. So why would I suggest that the boxing world needs more of a boxer who clearly has an average record and is not even considered among the Top 15 in his weight division by any of the governing bodies?

Well, it is simple really. Allen is a boxer who knows his limits as a fighter. He has openly admitted that he knows that he is not the most technically gifted boxer around and that he is not the hardest puncher in the business.

However, what sets Allen apart from the rest of the heavyweight division is the fact that, while he knows he is never going to be one of the best boxers in the world, he will not back down from anyone and will step into the ring with any boxer on the planet at any notice.

Earlier this year he had three fights in three months, showing that he is always ready to step into the squared circle. Allen has been in the ring with world title challenge and Top 10 ranked contender Dillian Whyte, as well as the hugely talented Cuban superstar Luis Ortiz.

While he lost both of these fights, Allen showed that he has a huge amount of heart and gave both fights a good go.

The boxing world needs to stop worrying so much about who is making the most money and coming up with various excuses as the why their fighters can't get it on in the ring together, and they need to start making sure that the best fight the best.

Too many top fighters are ducking each other these days, for fear of losing their undefeated records, which is why they need to take a leaf out of Allen's book and be ready and willing to fight all comers, any time, any place, anywhere!