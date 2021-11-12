David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis: Preview and prediction

Saturday's Showtime main event bout between David 'El Bandera Roja' Benavidez (24-0) and Kyrone 'Shut It Down' Davis (16-2-1) is the biggest night of both men's careers. While no titles are at stake in the 168-pound encounter, there's the potential something far more meaningful awaits the winner.

Benavidez vs. Davis is a WBC title eliminator, with the victor potentially getting a crack at Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. The stakes almost couldn't be higher. That stated, let's take a closer look at David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis.

David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis: Preview

David Benavidez is mostly known for being one of the biggest threats to Saul Alvarez. At 24-years-old, he's a heavy-hitter, with 21 knockouts in 24 fights.

To wit, Benavidez is a huge favorite this weekend, sitting at around -3000 on most betting lines. He's got lots of power, fast hands, and always pressures opponents. Kyrone Davis, though, isn't a fighter to be underestimated.

Davis isn't the most technically skilled boxer at 168 pounds, but he's got heart in spades and seems to be hitting his prime. After losing to Patrick Day in 2018, he's rebounded to avoid losing any of his last four fights. His biggest "win" was a moral one, as earlier this year he took Anthony Dirrel to a draw while a massive underdog.

It's worth noting the deck is heavily stacked in Benavidez's favor coming in. Davis appears on short notice after 'El Bandera Roja's' original opponent, Jose Uzcategui, had to pull out due to a drug test failure.

David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis: Prediction

With all of the factors known, this fight seems like a David Benavidez showcase. Benavidez was originally a massive favorite over Uzcategui and he stands arguably even higher above Davis.

'Shut It Down' lacks the technique and power to pass muster against elite opposition. He's had six knockouts in his entire career, and in a firefight like this, he'll surely be out-gunned.

David Benavidez's biggest skill is luring his foes into brawls. He's one of the bigger fighters for the division, and he has no problem taking a punch to give one. He's dominated every opponent thus far, and there's little to suggest Davis will give him much trouble.

The Outcome

David Benavidez will overwhelm Kyrone Davis with pressure and stop him. He's beaten much better fighters than Saturday's charge. Had it not been for Benavidez's issues with weight and banned substances, he would have likely shared the ring with 'King' Saul Alvarez already.

Once he gets a finish here, Benavidez vs. 'Canelo' Alvarez is a distinct possibility.

Prediction: David Benavidez via TKO.

Edited by Joshua Broom