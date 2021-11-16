Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley: Preview and prediction

The undefeated Demetrius Andrade is set to return on Friday. 'Boo Boo' enters the ring for the first time since April to defend his piece of the middleweight crown vs. Jason Quigley.

Among the sport's most avoided figures, Andrade stands 8-0 across two divisions in world title fights. However, the even bigger storyline heading into Friday's clash will be if Andrade can win convincingly enough to claim the Canelo Alvarez sweepstakes. The two champions had a notable shouting match after Canelo's win vs. Billy Joe Saunders.

Let's examine what to expect when Andrade and Quigley meet.

Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley: Preview

Demetrius Andrade is a massive favorite this week, and it's understandable why. The 33-year-old sits 30-0 in his career and is far more proven than his latest foe.

Andrade is one of the more complete pure boxers at 160-pounds. He's great at fighting wherever it goes, whether that be a gritty inside dog-fight or trading at range. He's good at setting pace and he's also powerful. His jab and left hand are also phenomenal.

This matchup is by far the biggest challenge of Quigley's paid career. The 30-year-old from Ireland is an extremely accomplished amateur. As a pro he hasn't lived to the hype, but he is coming off a nice win against Shane Mosley Jr. earlier this year.

The reality for Quigley in this bout is that it may be too much, too soon. While he's had championship-level flashes, he's far from proven he can hang with the likes of 'Boo Boo'.

Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley: Prediction

This looks like it's going to be a rough night at the office for 'El Animal'.

It's tough to see where Jason Quigley has an advantage over Demetrius Andrade. Whilst some fans question if 'Boo Boo' can compete with the likes of the aforementioned Canelo Alvarez, he still seems like a lock to defeat Quigley.

Quigley's best hope would be to survive early, and make it into a dogfight in the latter rounds. Andrade normally starts fast, as evidenced by his recent Liam Williams win where Williams was rocked and dropped multiple times in the early frames.

Quigley is quite hittable, as his guard leaves a lot to be desired. He's going to face an immediate onslaught Friday where his chin will be tested. Even if he survives that, it's unlikely he'll outbox the more experienced Demetrius Andrade.

The Outcome

Demetrius Andrade will dominate Jason Quigley in DAZN's upcoming main-event.

Andrade will likely put it on the Irishman early during their encounter. While Quigley has heart in spades, it may not be enough for him to avoid stoppage.

Demetrius Andrade's big win here will not only see him retain his WBO championship, it also puts him on the shortlist to face Canelo.

Winner: Denetrius Andrade

