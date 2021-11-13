Jaime Munguia vs. Gabriel Rosado: Preview and prediction

Saturday's DAZN main-event between Jaime Munguia and Gabriel Rosado features two of the game's toughest middleweights. With both working towards a 160 lb title shot, this fight is big for each.

While no championships are at play here, the winner will be one step closer to getting a golden opportunity.

That stated, let's take a look at the DAZN showdown between Jaime Munguia and Gabriel Rosado.

Jaime Munguia vs. Gabriel Rosado: Preview

Jaime Munguia is one of the most talented young names in boxing. Sitting at a solid 37-0, the 25-year-old is coming off one of the better wins of his career. The former WBO 154-pound champ destroyed Polish Kamil Szrementa in June to set up his Rosado showcase.

Munguia has been given a slow build at 160, and with each step up in completion he's progressed. He's a crisp puncher who is comfortable waiting for openings. Whenever he finds the seam, he cracks his opponent. The Mexican currently sits with 30 knockouts in 37 fights.

On the other hand, Gabriel Rosado is definitely not as crisp as Munguia. However what he lacks in technical ability, he makes up for in pure toughness and grit. While that's a bit cliche for most fighters, it's fitting for Rosado.

'King's' record is deceiving, as he sits at a less than stellar 26-13-1. However, that record comes with having fought the world's best for years. His work is finally paying off as he scored a notable June win by knocking out Bektemir Melikuziev.

Jaime Munguia vs Gabriel Rosado: Prediction

Jaime Munguia is a massive favorite this weekend, and that's no disrespect to Gabriel Rosado. Rosado has worked incredibly hard to get to this stage, but he's likely outgunned heading into Saturday.

While Rosado is a hard puncher and excels in the underdog role, it's hard to see him imposing his will on the more elusive Munguia.

While Rosado will likely give him the hardest test of his career thus far, it's hard to envision Rosado pulling out a win this weekend. 'King' shouldn't be able to outbox Munguia, and while a knockout is possible, it's far from likely. Munguia has never even touched the mat in his young career.

The Outcome

Gabriel Rosado will give his opponent a fit in certain exchanges, but it won't be enough. While Rosado has veteran guile, Jaime Munguia is a notch above his latest foe and will prove it this weekend.

Jaime Munguia will likely cruise to victory Saturday night. He won't get the knockout due to Rosado's durability, but he'll likely outbox him en route to a wide decision win.

Prediction: Jamie Munguia via decision.

