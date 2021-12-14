Joseph Parker vs. Derek Chisora 2: Preview and prediction

Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora are back for another 12 rounds from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. In May this year, the two heavyweight fighters went to a notable split-decision, with Parker coming out on top after a hectic showdown.

There's no title on the line here, but it's still a big heavyweight division scrap. Both men have championship aspirations, and a win on Saturday would put either in line for a title shot in their next bout.

Let's take a look at what to expect from these heavyweight contenders.

Joseph Parker vs. Derek Chisora: Preview

The first encounter between Chisora and Parker in May of this year was a tale of two halves. Chisora jumped his opponent in the imitial frames, even scoring a first-round knockdown. However, the latter six rounds that night were owned by Parker as he jabbed away and slowed the fight to his pace.

The outing was Chisora's best in years, even considering how he slowed each frame over the back half. Having always been something of a heavyweight gatekeeper, Chisora has done his best work in his past few fights to shed that label.

For Parker, he's in a bit of danger of becoming a cautionary tale of failed potential. Heading into his fight with Anthony Joshua, Parker seemed like one of the best hopes to dethrone 'AJ'. But since that loss, he's seemed to take a massive step back.

The 29-year-old lost to Dillian Whyte in his first fight after Joshua. Parker then faced lesser opponents during his next four bouts prior to Chisora. The Chisora fight was expected to be a walkover bout for the New Zealander, instead it was one of the toughest of his career.

Will things be different on Saturday night? Let's take a look.

The biggest key to Derek Chisora's success in their first bout was his rough and tumble approach. His first round knockdown was the fight's biggest moment, but what's been lost is his success outside of that. He had a lot of volume, and was crowding Parker the entire time, giving him zero chance to breathe.

That's generally how Chisora fights, and it worked great vs. his favored rival. If Chisora wants to win this one, however, he desperately needs to regain and maintain that momentum and ring control. Although, 'War's' cardio has never been great and it's only gotten worse with age

It's likely Chisora's best chance to beat Parker was their first fight. While Chisora fading helped Parker greatly, that's not the only reason the New Zealander found success. He found a great home for his jab, his combinations improved as the fight went on, and had he sat down on some of his punches he likely would've gotten 'Del Boy' out of there.

I'm inclined to think Parker will do much better this time. He knows what to expect, and he knows he has the edge as the fight goes on. The former WBO champion will likely clinch early to tire Chisora. After sapping his opponent, expect Parker to right his wrongs from the first fight.

The Outcome

Joseph Parker's career will get back on track on Saturday night. Derek Chisora is a tough guy and a tough out for everyone in the division, but he's only getting older. It doesn't help matters that he's now 37-years-old.

Expect Parker to survive the early onslaught and get the decisive win he was supposed to get in May.

Prediction: Joseph Parker via decision.

Edited by Joshua Broom