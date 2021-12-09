Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri: Preview and prediction

Conor Benn, the son of former champion Nigel Benn, is set to do battle with former WBO champion Chris Algieri in a ten-round contest.

The bout is set to be broadcasted on DAZN, and is a big matchup for the welterweight division. While no titles are on the line, whoever wins will cement themselves as a top contender in the division.

Let's take a look at what to expect on Saturday night.

Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri: Preview

Conor Benn is one of the United Kingdom's brightest prospects. Since debuting in 2016, he's racked up a stellar 19-0 unbeaten record, with twelve of those wins coming by way of knockout.

Over his past three fights he's taken a step-up in competition, with his most recent win being his best. He dominated durable contender Adrian Granados in September this year which set him up for this big bout with Chris Algieri.

Algieri, on the other hand, is a well-established veteran at 147lbs. The now 37-year-old is a former WBO junior welterweight champion and has fought some of the best at welterweight. The main knock on Algieri is that he's always been good, but never the best.

His highest profile bouts came against Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan and Errol Spence Jr., with him losing all bouts in lopsided fashion. But since the loss to Spence Jr. in 2016, he's won four straight bouts, with his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Mikkel LesPierre in August.

Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri: Prediction

This is truly the biggest test of Benn's career, and we're going to learn a lot from this one. Benn's punching power is incredible, and his speed is great for the division. While he's still unproven against top-level talent, he's shown he has the ability to adapt.

In his previous fight against Granados, Benn went headhunting early. However, he quickly saw that he wasn't going to be able to get the savvy veteran out easily, so he adapted and outworked and outboxed 'Tigre' en route to a lopsided decision. He was a little bit unhappy with not getting the knockout victory in the end though.

The ability to adapt is what Benn will need on Saturday night. Algieri has one of the best chins in the game, as seen in his loss to Pacquiao back in 2014. Despite Pacquiao knocking Algieri down six times, the legend could not secure the finish.

Algieri is older at the age of 37, but there's a reason why he's still one of the top gatekeepers in the division. While he's not an electric knockout artist, or one of the most physically gifted fighters, he's a great technician. He has tons of ring smarts and experience that will favor him going into this one.

However, that won't be enough to earn the victory in this one.

The Outcome

Conor Benn is the younger fighter, and at this stage of his career, he lacks the experience that Algieri has. However, his punching power and quickness will be enough to get the victory.

He'll be tested by Algieri, but he'll pass the test. In a ten-round fight, I see Benn doing enough to get a decision victory.

Prediction: Conor Benn via decision.

Edited by Genci Papraniku