"Next time close your fist" - Anthony Joshua reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Anthony Joshua has given some pointers to Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock.

Last night was the 94th Academy Awards, Rock made a joke regarding Jada Pickett Smith's haircut, seemingly unaware of the actress's battle with alopecia. Due to her disease, Pickett Smith suffers from hair loss.

In response, Smith's husband Will walked on stage and slapped the comedian. He then returned to his seat and continued to shout at Rock, telling him not to talk about his wife. The scene went viral as the strike was captured on live television.

In response, Joshua took to social media and shared a picture of the two men. The two-time Heavyweight Champion was holding pads for the actor and captioned the post reminding him to close his fist the next time he gets into an altercation.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua with a message for Will Smith on Instagram… Anthony Joshua with a message for Will Smith on Instagram… https://t.co/b6CGjXwtTu

Jake Paul is attempting to organize a boxing match between Will Smith and Chris Rock

Anthony Joshua wasn't the only notable figure who had a reaction to the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Jake Paul has also offered his take.

The incident has sparked conversations all across the boxing world. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman gave his take on the situation, siding with Smith. The executive opined that Rock was bullying the actress and that her husband just stood up for his values.

Jake Paul has made a name for being a high-profile celebrity who has successfully translated into the world of boxing. While he's a star who's gotten into the ring, he's also had figures such as Frank Gore, Derron Williams and Reykon fight on his previous undercards.

The 25-year-old is apparently set to return to the ring in the summer. It seems that 'The Problem Child' would like to add to his proposed August undercard. Paul is willing to put up $30 million dollars to make a boxing match between Smith and Rock happen.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Let’s do it in August on my undercard Sal Vulcano @SalVulcano Over/under on how much Jake Paul is gonna offer Chris Rock and Will Smith for a boxing PPV? Over/under on how much Jake Paul is gonna offer Chris Rock and Will Smith for a boxing PPV? I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to goLet’s do it in August on my undercard twitter.com/salvulcano/sta… I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go Let’s do it in August on my undercard twitter.com/salvulcano/sta…

This is not the first time that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has offered some big money to settle celebrity beef. Paul previously offered to make a boxing match between Kanye West and Pete Davidson happen due to their high-profile rivalry.

Edited by C. Naik