Ready to fight Amir Khan post lockdown: Vijender Singh

Vijender Singh stated that he is ready to fight Amir Khan post the lockdown

Indian boxer Vijender Singh issued a war cry to British boxer Amir Khan on 14th May 2020, stating that he is ready to fight the latter as soon as the lockdown ends.

In an exclusive Live session with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda's Instagram handle, Vijender Singh opened up on the possibility of the bout and expressed eagerness to take on Amir Khan.

“I am ready to fight Amir Khan as soon as the lockdown ends. I am absolutely ready for the fight,” Vijender Singh told Sportskeeda.

Vijender Singh has enjoyed a stellar start to his professional boxing career and holds a 12-0 record, having defeated numerous accomplished opponents from across the globe.

The Indian boxer’s last fight was against Ghanaian Charles Adamu on the 22nd of November 2019. The former emerged victorious via a unanimous decision, having outplayed his counterpart in every department.

Since then, Vijender Singh has been looking for a bout against a worthy opponent. And, his search could zero in on Amir Khan, who holds a 34-5 record with 21 knockouts.

In fact, the pair has also previously called each other out in 2019, an incident that occurred post Vijender Singh’s 11th professional victory. On that occasion, the Indian had responded to Amir Khan’s comment that Vijender was scared of facing him.

Amir Khan has previously accused Vijender Singh of being scared to fight him (Image credits: Talksport)

Vijender Singh had issued a strong statement, quipping that he was ready for a bout and that Amir Khan was the one who was wasting his time fighting kids.

“I am ready to fight with Amir. He picked a junior boxer to fight. Neeraj Goyat is way junior to me. I had said before and I am saying again I am ready to fight whenever he tells me to. He should stop fighting kids,” Vijender Singh had said.

Vijender Singh has a stellar professional boxing record

Apart from calling out Amir Khan, the Indian boxer also talked about how he intended to fight bigger bouts, mentioning that title fights were also not beyond the realms of possibility.

“My record is good currently and I am trying to get big fights, like title fights or something,” Vijender Singh commented.

At this juncture, it remains unclear if Amir Khan and Vijender Singh would clash swords post the lockdown, considering the different weight categories they represent.

Yet, if it does come to fruition, it would make for an extraordinary spectacle and one that would instantly capture the imagination of the boxing community.