Anthony Joshua has enlisted the help of Roy Jones Jr. ahead of his return to the ring.

'AJ' has been out of the ring since his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August. The defeat was the second in a row to 'The Cat', but was much closer than the first encounter. Their first clash the year prior was a lopsided win for Usyk.

The subsequent rematch saw the Brit gain a lot of ground, but he wound up losing by a split decision. Most fans and pundits attributed the improvements to coach Robert Garcia. Prior to the rematch, Joshua dumped his longtime coach, Rob McCracken, which was a big move at the time.

While Garcia's addition was praised, it wasn't enough for Joshua to pull off the win. The former heavyweight champion has now decided to enlist a new coach, Roy Jones Jr.

'Captain Hook' is one of the greatest boxers to ever put on gloves, and a former heavyweight champion in his own right. Since retiring, he's become a coach, namely becoming the lead trainer for names such as Chris Eubank Jr.

His work as a coach has been praised, but he will now have the big task of helping Anthony Joshua reclaim the gold. According to Michael Benson, the move isn't as much as Jones Jr. replacing Garcia, but they will work together in 2023.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Told by Roy Jones Jr today that he's spoken to Anthony Joshua and will trial training him in the near future. AJ has said he intends to be a 'free spirit' and not tie himself down to one single coach as he prepares for his 2023 comeback. Told by Roy Jones Jr today that he's spoken to Anthony Joshua and will trial training him in the near future. AJ has said he intends to be a 'free spirit' and not tie himself down to one single coach as he prepares for his 2023 comeback.

Anthony Joshua discusses his return

Anthony Joshua is making plans for his return behind the scenes, but doesn't want to reveal anything as of now.

'AJ' was in talks to face Tyson Fury in December. 'The Gypsy King' was originally hoping to face Oleksandr Usyk, but he was forced to decline due to injuries. Fury then turned to his longtime rival in Joshua.

For weeks, it seemed like the long-awaited matchup was going to happen. However, talks fell apart at the 11th hour, and Fury will instead face Derek Chisora next month.

Anthony Joshua didn't make it through unscathed either, as fans have also taken aim at him for the bout not coming together. In an interview with BT Sport, the former champion addressed his return and made it clear he didn't want to promise anything.

The reasoning was that he didn't want to get fans' hopes up after the Tyson Fury fight fell apart:

"I don't know [when I'll be back]. I was supposed to be in the ring this year, now, I'll be in the ring next year. I'll be in the ring when I'm in the ring. I don't want to make any statements today and get held to the crossfire," Joshua added. (0:05 - 0:15)

Boxing Social @boxing_social



discusses life after his rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk

🗣 "I’m not a champion and it's hurting a lot. There's a lot going on in my life that's making boxing complicated." @anthonyjoshua discusses life after his rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk 🗣 "I’m not a champion and it's hurting a lot. There's a lot going on in my life that's making boxing complicated."@anthonyjoshua discusses life after his rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk 👀https://t.co/aPrs0UvN0R

Poll : 0 votes