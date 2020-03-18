Boxing world grieves as Roger Mayweather passes away

Floyd Mayweather's famous uncle Roger dies at the age of 58

A true gritty fighter and an outstanding boxing mind is no more

Roger Mayweather along side Floyd

At the very young age of 58, Floyd Mayweather's uncle, trainer, and much more, Roger Mayweather passed away on Tuesday. His family said he died due to years of declining health. In 2016, he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes which might very well have played a key part in his untimely demise.

Roger, who was nicknamed "Black Mamba", fought in multiple divisions, picking up a couple of titles along the way. His career spanned from 1981-1999. After his career finished he became one of his nephew's key trainers as a part of TMT.

He had a laundry list of highs and lows inside the ring as well as outside of it. He suffered 2 losses to Julio Cesar Chavez, and one to "Sweet Pea" Pernell Whitaker. One of his highlight fights where he showed true grit was his 12 round unanimous decision win over Vinny Pazienza. He started out at 64-4 as an amateur then finished with an impressive 59-13 pro record with 35 of those wins via KO. He was a journey man who always showed up when it was go time. That's something you don't see too much anymore.

Much like his famous nephew he had domestic issues too. The fact of the matter is in 2009 he admitted that he only physically restrained Melissa St. Vil; a female fighter he was also training. However when the police arrived on the scene she had a busted lip. It is something he in recent years said he looked back at with regret. There was also the fight between him and Zab Judah's corner at the end of the 10th round when Floyd fought Zab in 2006 which caused massive chaos in Vegas.And punishments by the NAC to match.

It's been a long week for Floyd. First the loss of the mother of 3 of his kids, and now his uncle. No matter what you think of Floyd, his antics, or attitude, this is a time we can all feel for him.

Floyd went on to say; "My uncle was one of the most important people in my life. Inside and outside of the ring. Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. He meant the world to me, my father Floyd Mayweather Sr, my uncle Jeff, our whole family, everyone in and around the Mayweather Gym, and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us".

And that right there is one of the most truthful things Floyd has ever said. May Roger's soul sleep in eternal peace and may his soul be met with joy and respect.