Russian Boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after sustaining brutal injuries in last fight

Maxim Dadashev

What's the story?

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has died at the age of 28 after sustaining brutal injuries following his latest fight this past Friday night.

In case you didn't know...

Maxim Dadashev made his Boxing debut in 2016 as a Super Lightweight and the Russian-Soviet boxer knocked out 11 of his first 13 professional foes to earn a spot at the top of the IBF rankings, beating veterans like Darleys Perez and Antonio DeMarco along the way.

This past Friday, Dadashev faced Subriel Matias in an IBF junior welterweight title eliminator bout and entered the fight as the favorite. However, the Puerto Rican took over in the later rounds, inflicting serious damage to Dadashev’s head and body until McGirt, against Dadashev’s wishes, informed ring officials that he had had enough.

Matias and Dadashev had a brutal fight which was stopped by the Russian’s trainer in the 11th round after he decided his fighter had taken too much damage. Dadashev vomited on his way back to the locker room and left the arena on a stretcher.

The heart of the matter

After being inflicted with serious damage on Friday night, Maxim Dadashev underwent surgery at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center in Maryland for severe bleeding on the brain.

On Saturday, doctors at the hospital stated that the fighter had suffered severe brain damage, as the news was initially broken out by Russia Today who reported the unfortunate death of Dadashev.

Dadashev's training partner Buddy McGrit and S&C Coach Donatas Janusevicius eventually confirmed the news to ESPN, as it was confirmed that Dadashev passed away, aged 28.

What's next?

Maxim Dadashev's passing definitely comes in as shocking news and it is now likely to lead to improve the safety of boxers in the ring from here onwards.

Our sincere condolences are with Dadashev's family and his team. May his soul rest in peace.