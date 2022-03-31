Sandor Martin vs. Jose Felix: Preview and Prediction

Sandor Martin and Jose Felix will fight for the vacant WBA Super Lightweight Title on Friday, April 1, in Barcelona.

The fight will be Martin's first time stepping into the ring since his surprise victory over Mikey Garcia on October 16, 2021. Felix's most recent bout was a loss to Tyrone McKenna in Falls Park, Belfast, on August 6, 2021.

Martin's record currently stands at 39-2-0 and Felix's record is 39-5-1. Martin is the betting favorite in the bout.

Sandor Martin vs. Jose Felix Preview

Sandor Martin is the more widely-known boxer of the two. Martin made his professional debut in 2011 and has fought almost exclusively in Spain.

In 2021, Martin faced Mikey Garcia, a four-weight world champion, and defeated him via majority decision. The fight came after a period of inactivity on the part of Garcia. In early 2019, Garcia lost a hard battle against Errol Spence Jr.

Eleven months later, in February 2020, he defeated Jessie Vargas. He then took a near two-year layoff before stepping back into the ring with Martin in October 2021.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



#MartinFelix Sandor Martin shocks the world & Mikey Garcia Sandor Martin shocks the world & Mikey Garcia 👊#MartinFelix https://t.co/KXOEJo8PNy

Jose Felix fights out of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. His most recent fight, against Tyrone McKenna, was for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Title. The pair fought in Belfast, McKenna's hometown. Felix was dropped in the first round but put 'The Mighty Celt' down with a right hand to the body in the third. He lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Check out the full card highlights from Martin-Garcia here:

Sandor Martin vs. Jose Felix Prediction

Sandor Martin is the favorite in the fight. He is the more well-known fighter and is coming off an impressive victory over a World Champion. However, Jose Felix cannot be taken lightly. He has racked up a total of 30 knockouts in his 39 wins.

Felix has battled tough opponents such as Fernando Garcia, Luis Cruz, and Bryan Vasquez. In his title fight with McKenna, Felix seemed to struggle to get past the southpaw's leading right hand. When he managed to get inside, however, he landed devastating punches and boxed well in the pocket.

Like McKenna, Martin is a southpaw. If he can keep Felix off balance with his lead right jab, as he did against Garcia, he may manage to control the fight. However, Martin's victory over Garcia was not entirely decisive.

If Martin wins, it will likely be a decision victory. If Felix is preparing to out maneuver a southpaw, he may find the path to a knockout.

Prediction: Martin via unanimous decision.

Edited by John Cunningham