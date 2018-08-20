Star athletes partner with Williams Sonoma and No Kid Hungry for a great cause

Hunter Pence ( center ) in a San Francisco Giants game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers

Launched by non-profit organization Share Our Strength in 2010, the No Kid Hungry campaign works to solve the problem of childhood hunger in the United State and all around the world. No Kid Hungry regularly partners with major brands, restaurants and celebrities to accomplish its goals.

For several years, No Kid Hungry and Williams Sonoma have collaborated directly to have celebrities design a limited-edition spatulas, as sold at Williams Sonoma stores, which benefit No Kid Hungry. Williams Sonoma donates 30 percent of the retail price from each spatula sold, in addition to a bonus on behalf of the designer whose spatula sells out first.

This year’s celebrity participants within this collaboration includes two athletes of note, the San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence and former WBC, WIBA, IWBF and IBA boxing champion Laila Ali. Also involved are actor Kevin Bacon, musician Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, actress and comedian Olivia Munn, singer Gwen Stefani, celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, actress Scarlett Johansson, fashion designer Zac Posen, actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, pastry chef Duff Goldman, and television personality Carson Daly.

Said Ali herself via Twitter: "1 in 6 kids in the US is hungry. But there’s good news: you can help end childhood #hunger! Join me and Williams Sonoma in supporting #NoKidHungry. Buy my spatula online or in stores and help feed kids in need."

Last year's Williams Sonoma campaign included several celebrity participants that are adjacent to sports, including Ayesha Curry (wife of NBA great Steph Curry), Chrissy Teigen (former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model) and Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live host that was formerly known on the radio as "Jimmy The Sports Guy"). To date, No Kid Hungry has raised over $5.5 millions of dollars for its cause, providing over 1.5 million meals to those in need.