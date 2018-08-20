Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Star athletes partner with Williams Sonoma and No Kid Hungry for a great cause

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
18   //    20 Aug 2018, 20:10 IST

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
Hunter Pence (
center
) in a San Francisco Giants game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers

Launched by non-profit organization Share Our Strength in 2010, the No Kid Hungry campaign works to solve the problem of childhood hunger in the United State and all around the world. No Kid Hungry regularly partners with major brands, restaurants and celebrities to accomplish its goals.

For several years, No Kid Hungry and Williams Sonoma have collaborated directly to have celebrities design a limited-edition spatulas, as sold at Williams Sonoma stores, which benefit No Kid Hungry. Williams Sonoma donates 30 percent of the retail price from each spatula sold, in addition to a bonus on behalf of the designer whose spatula sells out first.

This year’s celebrity participants within this collaboration includes two athletes of note, the San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence and former WBC, WIBA, IWBF and IBA boxing champion Laila Ali. Also involved are actor Kevin Bacon, musician Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, actress and comedian Olivia Munn, singer Gwen Stefani, celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, actress Scarlett Johansson, fashion designer Zac Posen, actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, pastry chef Duff Goldman, and television personality Carson Daly.

Said Ali herself via Twitter: "1 in 6 kids in the US is hungry. But there’s good news: you can help end childhood #hunger! Join me and Williams Sonoma in supporting #NoKidHungry. Buy my spatula online or in stores and help feed kids in need."

Last year's Williams Sonoma campaign included several celebrity participants that are adjacent to sports, including Ayesha Curry (wife of NBA great Steph Curry), Chrissy Teigen (former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model) and Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live host that was formerly known on the radio as "Jimmy The Sports Guy"). To date, No Kid Hungry has raised over $5.5 millions of dollars for its cause, providing over 1.5 million meals to those in need.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball San Francisco Giants Baseball Muhammad Ali
Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
Trump mulls posthumous pardon for Muhammad Ali
RELATED STORY
"Westworld" Actor Louis Herthum On New Orleans Sports,...
RELATED STORY
7 heavyweight professional boxers of all time and their...
RELATED STORY
Muhammad Ali: Truly the Greatest Athlete of the 20th Century
RELATED STORY
Mayweather legacy faces challenge from Thai 'dwarf giant'
RELATED STORY
5 biggest upsets in boxing history
RELATED STORY
The fight made in heaven: Canelo VS GGG II
RELATED STORY
After Canelo fell out, Gennady Golovkin picks up Martirosyan
RELATED STORY
Vijender Singh vs Lee Markham insight and prediction
RELATED STORY
WBA Featherweight World Champion Abner Mares on his next...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us