Whenever Terence Crawford fights Errol Spence Jr., he wants it to be in the U.K.

'Bud' has been out of action for over a year, last defeating Shawn Porter in November. The win was a big one for the welterweight titleholder, as it was his last with Top Rank and Bob Arum. As a result, he was a free agent.

The free agency status was huge, as it was expected to make it easier to make a clash with Errol Spence Jr. happen. Over the years, 'The Truth' and Crawford have gone back and forth and teased that they would indeed face off.

Despite the hope that the fight will take place this year, it sadly won't. After a stall in talks between the two sides, Crawford signed to face David Avanesyan on pay-per-view for the upstart promotion BLK Prime. The fight announcement was quickly panned by fans.

However, Terence Crawford doesn't want fans to worry, as he believes he'll fight Errol Spence Jr. next year. When the fight happens, the WBO Welterweight Champion hopes for the bout to happen in the U.K., despite neither man being from the country.

Discussing the fight in an interview with Tha Boxing Voice, Crawford stated:

"I wouldn't mind going to London to do it. You're gonna make more, trust me, 100%. The UK support boxing more than the US. When Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua fight in the UK, they draw 60,000 in a stadium."

Take a look at his comments with Tha Boxing Voice below (11:00):

Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan: Betting Odds

Terence Crawford is a massive favorite to retain his world title this weekend.

'Bud' is arguably considered the greatest pound-for-pound boxer alive today. His knockout wins over names such as Shawn Porter, Amir Khan, and Kell Brook are proof of his greatness at 147 pounds.

During his time in the weight class, the champion has barely been tested, which is why fans wanted to see him face Errol Spence Jr. so badly. Sadly, that fight will have to wait, as he first has to face David Avanesyan.

'Ava' is a decent contender who has defeated several solid names such as Shane Mosley and Kaizer Mabuza. But when he's stepped up to a higher level of competition in his career, he's come up short.

For that reason, the odds have the champion as a massive favorite to retain. Based on the most recent odds from BetMGM, Terence Crawford is a -1600 favorite to retain. For any fans hoping for an upset, Avanesyan is the +800 underdog.

