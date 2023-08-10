Terence Crawford takes U-turn on Canelo Alvarez fight, names his one condition to take on 'Saul'

Terence Crawford recently opened up about a potential superfight with Canelo Alvarez and named his one condition for him to agree to the fight.

During his appearance on the popular morning show The Breakfast Club, the undefeated welterweight boxing champion noted that a bout with Alvarez would need to be contested at a catchweight.

The catchweight would require both fighters to make adjustments as 'Bud's condition is that it be contested at 158lbs.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Terence Crawford has now welcomed a potential mega fight vs Canelo Alvarez, if it were to take place at a 158lbs catchweight. [@BreakfastClubAM] Terence Crawford has now welcomed a potential mega fight vs Canelo Alvarez, if it were to take place at a 158lbs catchweight. [@BreakfastClubAM] pic.twitter.com/0NfhOdPMY5

The 35-year-old's condition for a 158lb catchweight appears to be somewhat of a fair compromise for both fighters. He would be moving up 11lbs, while Canelo Alvarez would be moving down 10lbs.

'Bud' vs. 'Canelo' would definitely be a superfight that would generate plenty of interest and could have a massive impact on the sport of boxing as a whole. Both boxers are currently performing at their best, so it would be logical to book the fight before it's too late like in past superfights such as Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao.

It will be interesting to see whether Canelo Alvarez pursues the catchweight bout with Terence Crawford should he defeat Jermell Charlo next month.

Terence Crawford doesn't want to compete much longer than he needs to

Terence Crawford opened up about how much longer he envisions himself competing and shared his thoughts on when the proper moment is to retire.

During the aforementioned appearance, 'Bud' noted that he wants to be able to enjoy his retirement and everything that his hard work provided for him. He aspired to remain healthy so he can tell his own story, unlike the past boxers.

He said:

"I always said I want to retire from boxing, I never wanted boxing retiring me...I always looked at all the old fighters, you know, felt bad because...they talking with slurs and they really can't hold a conversation with you cause the damage that they accumulated in boxing. I'm like, man, I never wanna be like that."

The Breakfast Club @breakfastclubam “I want to retire from boxing, I don’t want boxing to retire me” - @terencecrawford



Full interview on @YouTube

Follow @Breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/IX66Zsvy3V “I want to retire from boxing, I don’t want boxing to retire me” - @terencecrawfordFull interview on @YouTubeFollow @Breakfastclubam