Highlights and action from Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter's final press conference ahead of their showdown

Terence Crawford is set to take on Shawn Porter in their highly anticipated WBO welterweight championship bout this Saturday. Crawford and Porter recently met at their final press conference. The two have been friends for a while and their profession has not changed anything.

Crawford and Porter were respectful towards one another at the press conference. Terence Crawford gave his due credit to Porter but made it known that he feels lihe is better than 'Showtime' in a lot of aspects:

"I respect everything that Shawn do, he can box, bang, move around in the ring, cut corners and take angles. I'm not going to sit here and say I don't respect anything that he do. I just think I do a lot of things better."

Shawn Porter listened carefully to what Terence Crawford had to say. In response, he directed everything back at Crawford:

"This is why this fight is so great for the world of boxing and TV because I would have said the same exact thing he said, and I believe it," said Porter.

While there is great respect on display from the two fighters, both have made it known that they feel that they are superior to the other. Even though both Crawford and Porter have shown immense respect for each other, they are ready to throw it out the window when they meet in the ring on 20th November.

Watch the full Crawford vs. Porter press conference below:

What's in line for Terence Crawford against Shawn Porter?

A lot is at stake for WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford this weekend. For the most part, the title seems to be the only thing on the line for Crawford. However, that is not the case.

Many believe Shawn Porter will put an end to Crawford's winning run. Most notably, Teddy Atlas recently claimed that Porter will tell us whether Crawford is the real deal or not.

Even though the 34 year-old has proven himself against the likes of Amir Khan, it seems like he is yet to receive his due respect as a fighter. Terence Crawford will be looking to put on a dominating performance in his fight to silence the critics.

