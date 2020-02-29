Terrence Crawford returns to the ring this Summer

Terence Crawford and Amir Khan Press Conference

Returning this summer to the ring will be one fighter who is either the number 1, 2, or 3 best-welterweight, depending on where you put him. Those interchangeable top three spots belong to Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence, and Terrence "Bud" Crawford. Bob Arum, Top Rank, and Bud have finally after a long time of posturing decided it's time to return to work.

There's no more silly talk of mixing it up with Conor McGregor or any other MMA fighter. He's looking to fight on June 13th; so, between finding a suitable dance partner, contract negotiations, and a full camp; time is about to become of the essence. Especially if he wants to keep that plan of a June fight and then one more right before the New Year.

So who shall it be? Obviously, everyone wants it to be Errol Spence. But we all know that won't happen till the end of 2021 if at all. And if it never happens it will be one of the biggest crimes in boxing history. It must happen. And by must; it should happen quicker than Manny-Floyd happened. To string the public along for as long as they (Floyd) did is wrong on so many levels.

To borrow a phrase from Deontay Wilder; "one name, one face, one champion". Starting to unify the 147-strap should be what is the most important thing. So his proposed hit list has become quite narrow. As far as his team and he is concerned it's down to the aforementioned Manny Pacquaio or Kell Brook.

Being there's been radio silence from Paradigm Sports Management and Manny, it probably won't be him. Although he has about the same timeline. Or they could just be keeping everything close to the vest. Then again; in this day and age, that doesn't really ever happen. Especially with Paradigm fighters.

That leaves in theory Kell Brook. Kell's a solid fighter, hands down, no arguments there. But he's really a super welterweight. Can he hang with Terrence's skills? Probably not. It's hard to imagine the fight going to the scorecards even. It might very well not even see 10 rounds. With Spence taking out someone on the level of Shawn Porter, he should want to at least keep the same pace. Fighters like Yordenis Ugas, Vergil Ortiz, and Danny Garcia should be names on his tongue. But those three and heck even someone like a Sergey Lipinets are all serious threats to his perfect 36-0 record. And as we've seen in this sport, many a fighter rather hold a zero in the loss column instead of taking on truer threats. Can't actually blame him on that; it's human nature.

A very sad fact about Terrence is despite his talent level, he's just not a big draw. He's been the main event twice and neither did crazy numbers. So between that and legacy, he needs Manny more than Manny needs him. He could go up to 154 and deal with one of the Charlo brothers, or Jarrett Hurd, but there's a better chance of a blizzard in NYC on the 4th of July than those happening. That's why Kell Brook is looked at. Frankly, if Kell can shock the world and takes Crawford out, Terrence may take the Wilder approach post-fight and not the sportsman-like way. Guess we'll have to wait 4 months to find out if he holds onto his WBO welterweight title.