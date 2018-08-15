The fight made in heaven: Canelo VS GGG II

After a thrilling draw between middleweight giants, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin during their first meeting, the anticipation, and build-up as we inch closer to fight night, is enormous. The excitement for this second fight has been brewing ever since the two, first touched gloves, back in September 2017. A fight that went on to become one of the most controversial match-ups in middleweight history. Both fighters, along with their respective camps, believed that the victory was theirs. And with a controversial draw being the result of the first fight, making the second fight happen, was a no-brainer for both camps and promoters.

Speaking in regard to the styles of both fighters, this fight is going to be the greatest challenge for both these men, by far. With Golovkin being the aggressor, and Canelo relying on his sound understanding of the “sweet science” of boxing, their styles are a perfect match for each other. Golovkin possesses big punching power (34 of his 39 wins coming by way of knockout), and an array of menacing body punches. He is also regarded as a tough competitor, thanks to the constant pressure he daunts on his opponents throughout his fights. With an amateur record of 350 fights, with just 5 losses, he is not only aware of his range, but can also deliver an extremely effective, and precise jab. As the famous saying goes, “The right hand can take you around the block, but the jab will take you around the world!”

The infamous stare-down.

Canelo is all technique. He is a very tactful counterpuncher, with an impeccable sense of head movement, upper-body movement, and a wide range of combinations. He also has an unbelievable sense of timing, and uses his feints, to set up the big shots. Unlike Golovkin, who has a picture perfect boxing record, Canelo's vulnerabilities have been exposed previously by Floyd Mayweather.

Canelo is flat-footed, which gravely affects his footwork. His stamina in the ring has also been an area of concern over the years. He is also a smaller fighter than Golovkin, and slipping a barrage of punches coming in this second face-off, will be something interesting for fight fans to watch. With that being said, discounting Canelo's abilities could prove to be a rather big price to pay, for Golovkin. The fact still remains that both fighters went all 12 rounds during their first meeting, and there is every chance for history to repeat. Bombs away!