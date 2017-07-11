The 'Indian Warrior' Pradeep Singh Sihag continues to challenge Vijender Singh

He has also made some shocking claims regarding corruption by coaches in the country.

by Sarthak Sharma News 11 Jul 2017, 15:20 IST

What’s the story?

Former Indian national boxer Pradeep Singh Sihag continued to issue open challenges and vowed to expose the corruption in the Indian boxing circuit after yet another rant on social media. In his message to the world, Sihag claimed that Vijender Singh blocked his messages because he’s afraid of fighting “the Indian Warrior” who has the ability to heavily expose the flaws in Vijender’s boxing arsenal.

The 30-year-old also went on to claim that Vijender’s coach Jagdish Singh had all but ruined his career in 2004 by issuing false complaints against the Haryana native. Sihag has since gone on to have a successful boxing career in Australia and aims to fight his old friend Vijender in a bout for the ages.

In case you didn’t know…

Pradeep Sihag’s journey is one to admire. He was born in a small town in Haryana in a boxing family and his numerous national level achievements led to a 2004 Commonwealth Youth Games call-up. However, an alleged eye surgery led to his axing from the team but Sihag claims it was nothing but politics that led to him being removed from the squad.

The boxing star moved to Australia following the incident and has since held the WBC Asian middleweight, OPBF middleweight and PABA middleweight titles, cementing himself as one of the top 10 boxers in his weight category.

The heart of the matter

Sihag continued to challenge Vijender on social media, making it clear that he wants to show the world that he was wrongly treated during his time in India. His allegations aimed at Singh will surely hamper spirits around the Indian boxing camp.

The Haryana native also went on to add that Australia is now his new home. “I am proud to be from that country (India) and there are no two ways about it. However, this is my new home. I have settled down in Melbourne with my wife Samantha. So I will represent Australia.”

What’s next?

With Vijender Singh focused on a high-stakes clash with Chinese number one Zulfikar Maimaitiali next month, the psychological game played by Sihag could throw the Olympic bronze medalist off his game. Vijender is yet to issue a response but if he does accept the challenge, this promises to be a fight like none other.

Author’s take

The match between the two fighters promises to be a classic if it does eventually take place. Vijender’s stock has risen since turning pro and with Sihag having a chip on his shoulder, the fight will be a clash to remember.