This particular stat proves McGregor fought better than Pacquiao against Mayweather

McGregor vs. Pacquiao next?

What's the story?

What a spectacle Mayweather vs. McGregor was. The fight had all the entertainment one could have asked for. Not many believed Conor could have had any offense against his 49-0 adversary but as the Irishman has done in the past, he proved all the critics wrong. Well, perhaps not all.

"The Notorious" may have fallen short of the ultimate prize, but even in defeat, he proved himself in a relatively alien sport. Boxing inside a ring for the very first time in a professional capacity, Conor made Mayweather sweat in the first few rounds and as things appear, landed his fair share of punches. In fact, McGregor managed to land more punches than Mayweather's previous big money fight opponent Manny Pacquaio. The numbers prove that the fight was probably a little closer than may have been apparent from the TKO decision.

Punches landed against Mayweather:



Canelo: 117

McGregor: 111

Pacquiao: 81#mayweathermcgregor — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 27, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Mayweather vs. McGregor was dubbed "The fight of the millennium" and for good reason. The much-anticipated fight is set to make both the competitors significantly richer men and many believe the showdown lived up to all the hype surrounding the crossover match up. Floyd Mayweather Jr. ultimately won by TKO in the 10th round.

The heart of the matter

The heart of Conor McGregor was there for all to see and though Mayweather made sure he was significantly dominant in the latter stages of the bout, the Irish fighter gave a good account of himself for the first few rounds. The final numbers from the complete rounds look something like this:

The final CompuBox stats for Mayweather-McGregor. pic.twitter.com/ZKiAHLyODa — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 27, 2017

The first five rounds' numbers look pretty decent for Conor despite what the ultimate decision may reflect. Nonetheless, both men left with heavier pockets and all but few left highly content with what transpired in Los Angeles.

What's next?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. made it abundantly clear at the end of the fight that he is done with professional boxing. The legendary boxer had come out of retirement for one final fight against Conor McGregor but now 100% believes he is done with boxing. The 50-0 record remains well and truly intact and Mayweather can use the rest of his life to reminisce about an absolutely stellar career.

Author's take

The fight most definitely had a winner but it wasn't a clear one by all means. McGregor gave a good account of himself and proved that he wasn't just a flash in the pan performer. A fight that virtually had it all. A true fight of the millennium.