Thor Björnsson vs. Eddie Hall: Preview and predictions

After years of trash-talk and bad blood, Eddie Hall and Thor Björnsson are finally set to clash.

The two strongmen have had a rivalry for years, stemming from their days as active competitors. In 2020, a boxing match between the two men was finally announced. However, the bout has been postponed multiple times due to injuries and to allow the two proper time to prepare.

Unless something happens at the last minute, the two are finally set to clash in Dubai on Saturday. Who wins this battle between the two giants?

Thor Björnsson vs. Eddie Hall: Preview

It's generally difficult to predict a fight like the one going down on Saturday. Both men have had very little time training compared to a standard boxing match that would have a lot of hype, such as this one.

The bout is especially hard to predict when it comes to Eddie Hall. 'The Beast' will be making his first ever boxing appearance on Saturday and has generally been a lot quieter in regards to his progress. He's also notably dealt with more injuries, as one forced the bout to be postponed.

In comparison, Björnsson looks like a seasoned veteran. While only 1-0-2 in his three boxing appearances to date, that ring time will likely pay divends on Saturday night.

It also helps matters that he's going to have the confidence to finish the fight early, as he did in September last year. Björnsson's last appearance saw him defeat Devon Larratt via impressive stoppage in the first round.

Thor Björnsson vs. Eddie Hall: Prediction

While there's a lack of footage of Eddie Hall, that's likely not by accident. To put it nicely, in the sparring videos that have been released, he looks like a novice. This, to be fair, is to be expected of someone taking up boxing in their 30s.

Furthermore, his recent bicep injury likely doesn't help. 'The Beast' also revealed in their press conference that he had COVID-19 a few weeks ago. Combining the inexperience, recent injuries and illnesses, and the fact that he's at a massive size disadvantage, it doesn't look great for Hall.

As far as Thor Björnsson goes, he's not Tyson Fury by any stretch of the imagination. However, he has a big experience advantage by fighting three times. Furthemore, 'The Mountain' has looked solid in his appearances and has improved each time.

Björnsson looks to have surprisingly good stamina for a man his size and has been doing four-round bouts with ease. Adding to the fact that he looks semi-capable in his pure ability in the ring, he looks to be the big favorite to win on Saturday night in Dubai.

The Outcome

Eddie Hall has done a great job of getting into shape for this bout and has seemingly trained in the right way. However, it's not going to be enough.

When two novice boxers get in the ring, it's safe to bet on a bigger and taller fighter to win. With that being said, even excluding those big factors, Thor Björnsson has shown in training and in the ring that he’s the most capable boxer of the two.

Expect Björnsson to end the rivalry on Saturday with a big stoppage victory.

Prediction: Thor Björnsson via knockout.

