3 potential opponents for new WBC Champion Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is a world champion once again after dominating Deontay Wilder

After an outstanding performance against Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury emulated fellow British boxer, Anthony Joshua, by becoming a two-time heavyweight champion of the world.

It was an incredible performance from Fury who destroyed a man who had so nearly beaten him in their first meeting back in December 2018.

As a result of his victory, Fury maintained his unbeaten record which dates all the way back to December 2008.

Although the Gypsy King and his team will quite rightly want to bask in this stunning achievement, attention has already inevitably turned to who he may fight next as he seeks to put the question about who is the greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation to bed once and for all.

In this article, we look at three potential fights for Fury that could help him cement his legacy.

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua holds the other belts

One fight that simply must happen before Fury retires is an all-British clash with fellow world champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua, who regained his belts in December after previously suffering a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr, holds the other titles in the division that were once in the possession of Fury. Fury had taken them from Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, before a combination of physical and mental health issues led to him taking a long break from the sport.

This all-British clash could be the biggest fight in heavyweight boxing in decades and should be a fight that both competitors relish.

History beckons for the winner - the chance to call themselves the undisputed king of the division.

Both parties are making the right noises but there are potential obstacles that may need to be navigated before this fight can take place.

