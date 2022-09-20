'They both fighting to see who faces KSI' - Fans react to Tommy Fury vs. Tyron Woodley getting in process for the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji

Fans believe that Tommy Fury and Tyron Woodley's possible showdown has some big stakes.

Floyd Mayweather is set to face Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura this weekend. If the boxing legend wins the exhibition contest, he will likely move to Dubai and have another massive matchup.

Instead of facing an MMA fighter, he will face a YouTuber.

'Money' has been linked to a showdown with YouTube star Deji in Dubai in November. 'Tank' is coming off a knockout win over fellow influencer Fousey last month on the undercard of KSI's return to boxing.

Reportedly set for the undercard of Mayweather vs. Deji is a showdown between Tommy Fury and Tyron Woodley. Both men badly need to get their careers back on track. 'The Chosen One' hasn't competed since his knockout loss to Jake Paul last December.

Meanwhile, 'TNT' is still undefeated, but is coming off his canceled showdown with 'The Problem Child' set for last month. The bout was the second time that Fury was forced out of a clash with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Both men have been linked to a showdown with another YouTuber, KSI. 'The Nightmare' scored knockouts over Luis Alcatraz Pineda and Swarmz on the same night last month.

Fans weighed in on the matchup between Fury and Woodley on Twitter.

Most fans seem to believe that the bout will be a good one, and could set the winner up for a big showdown with the British star next.

ManPenguin @idkpenguin24 @HappyPunchPromo @EverythingBoxi2 They both fighting to see who faces Ksi lol @HappyPunchPromo @EverythingBoxi2 They both fighting to see who faces Ksi lol

Eugene @3nvfn @HappyPunchPromo @EverythingBoxi2 @KSI fight the winner of this fight after you fight slim then jake @HappyPunchPromo @EverythingBoxi2 @KSI fight the winner of this fight after you fight slim then jake

Will KSI fight the winner of Tyron Woodley vs. Tommy Fury?

It seems that fan opinion is likely right in this case, and the winner of Tyron Woodley vs. Tommy Fury will fight KSI next.

'The Nightmare' returned to action last month, scoring two knockouts in one night. Following his last fight against Luis Alcatraz Pineda, the British star called out a lot of names.

One such name that he dropped was Tommy Fury. 'TNT' is a big name in the influencer boxing community, despite not being much of an influencer. However, since his failed booking with Jake Paul, he's been called out by many YouTubers.

For his part, Fury has seemed down for the matchup but the fight failed to come to fruition. One way to get a lot of hype for the fight would be for Fury to fight Tyron Woodley, who's also called out 'The Nightmare' as of late.

For his part, KSI has shot down the former UFC champion's callouts as of now. However, if he knocks out Fury, he might be inclined to change his mind.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far